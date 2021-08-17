PPT Solutions Recognized as One of America's Fastest-Growing Companies for a Fourth Consecutive Year

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PPT Solutions, a premier provider of client-centric, performance-based Customer Experience and Business Optimization Solutions, announced today it has been named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. by Inc. magazine for a fourth consecutive year. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. PPT Solutions' three-year growth of 322% contributed to the company's ranking of 1,475 on the list.

"It's a tremendous honor to be among such an elite group of companies. While there's no denying that it's been a challenging year for everyone, our team has continued to drive growth and, most importantly, success for our clients and partners," said Dennis Weikle, founder and managing director of PPT Solutions. "This achievement and our recent recognition as a Great Place to Work® is a true testament to our team's resiliency and their incredible passion for driving transformation and delivering the very best in client value. As we continue to invest in our Channel support organization and the Agent Community, we're looking forward to what lies ahead, accelerating growth and building on the great partnerships we've developed over the past several years."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20. Visit PPTSolutions.com to learn more about the company's Customer Experience and Business Optimization Solutions. To explore the company's career opportunities, visit PPTSolutions.com/Careers.

About PPT Solutions Since 2013, PPT Solutions has served as a premier provider of client-centric, performance-based Customer Experience and Contact Center Consulting Solutions. A two-time Stevie® Award winner for Call Center Consulting Practice of the Year and Customer Service Solutions Technology Partner of the Year, we passionately deliver a broad range of people, process and technology solutions customized to increase customer advocacy, enhance revenue, optimize operational efficiency and improve brand loyalty. With an extensive portfolio of Management Consulting, Managed Services, Cloud Solution Services and Marketing Management capabilities, our clients rely on us for advanced people and workforce optimization, sourcing strategies and technology solutions. Visit PPTSolutions.com to learn more.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com.

