PPT Solutions Wins Stevie Awards® for Call Center Consulting Practice of the Year and Customer Service Solutions Technology Partner of the Year

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PPT Solutions, a premier provider of client-centric, performance-based Customer Experience and Contact Center Consulting Solutions, announced today it has been recognized by the 2021 Stevie Awards® as:

Call Center Consulting Practice of the Year

Customer Service Solutions Technology Partner of the Year

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on April 14.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; more than 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services, solution providers, and organizations' and individuals' response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is a tremendous honor for PPT Solutions and another demonstration of our team's passion for delivering transformational customer experience and call center solutions," said Dennis Weikle, Founder and Managing Director. "Most importantly, it speaks to our commitment to working with our clients and partners and delivering exceptional value, regardless of the unique circumstances or challenges that are presented."

"In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on April 14."

The Stevie Awards judges provided the following statements supporting both achievements:

Being responsive to the pandemic and implementing the fee waiver program (click here to learn more about the company's COVID-19 Rapid Response efforts) was not only admirable, but smart. Through all of this, you met/exceeded customer expectations by helping sustain their operations and profitability. And I love that in all of this you place the credit squarely on the passion of your people.

Real customer-centric approach and passion to enhance the customer experience especially during the difficult pandemic time.

It demonstrates the growth achievements of the organization. It shows a dedicated team working towards the goal and the evidence shows a team dedicated to excellence. Smart partnerships aided the growth and achievement levels.

Visit pptsolutions.com to learn more about the company's people and workforce optimization capabilities, sourcing strategies and technology solutioning services.

About PPT Solutions Since 2013, PPT Solutions has served as a premier provider of client-centric, performance-based Customer Experience and Contact Center Consulting Solutions. Whether a Fortune 50 company or an emerging business, we passionately deliver a broad range of people, process and technology solutions customized to increase customer advocacy, enhance revenue and optimize operational efficiency. With an extensive portfolio of Management Consulting, Managed Services and Cloud Solution Services capabilities, our clients rely on us for advanced people and workforce optimization, sourcing strategies and technology solutioning. Visit pptsolutions.com to learn more.

About The Stevie Awards Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

