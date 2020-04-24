PPTA Applauds Administration for Focus on Plasma Donation

ANNAPOLIS, Md., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA) applauds the Administration for comments made during the April 23 White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing in which Americans were encouraged to contact their local plasma donation center to learn how they can help. There are currently more than 800 plasma donation centers across the United States, many of which are now collecting plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients, as well as source plasma relied upon by thousands of people living with serious, rare, and often life-threatening conditions. Donation centers can be found by visiting www.donatingplasma.org.

"We are grateful for the light the President shined on plasma donation centers," remarked Amy Efantis, PPTA President & CEO. "While many centers listed on donatingplasma.org now collect plasma from people who have fully recovered from COVID-19, the need for source plasma is perpetual and necessary to save lives. Every one of our centers collect source plasma from anyone who is able to provide it in support of those whose genetic and life-long conditions are only treatable with therapies manufactured from plasma as a starting material. Plasma donors truly save lives, and they have been essential for many years. Patients with these rare conditions also know that source plasma donors will continue to be essential for years after we have emerged from the current pandemic."

The U.S. government classifies plasma donation as an essential segment of our healthcare infrastructure, and plasma donation centers around the country have instituted additional COVID-19-associated safety procedures, including distancing recommendations. Diseases treated by access to therapies derived from plasma include primary and secondary immune deficiencies, bleeding disorders (including hemophilia), Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hereditary angioedema, and other neurological conditions. These therapies allow men, women, and children around the world with these conditions to live normal, healthy lives. To learn how plasma donors save lives every day and how they can help themselves by helping others, please visit www.HowIsYourDay.org.

About PPTA

The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA – www.pptaglobal.org), a global industry trade association, represents the private sector manufacturers of plasma-derived and recombinant analog therapies, collectively known as plasma protein therapies and the collectors of source plasma used for fractionation. Millions of people use these therapies worldwide to treat a variety of diseases and serious medical conditions. PPTA also administers standards and programs that help ensure the quality and safety of plasma protein therapies, donors and patients.

