PR Agency Recommendations: CommunicationsMatch™ to Add Clutch Reviews to Client Recommendation Options in Agency Search Tool Profiles

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CommunicationsMatch™ has partnered with Clutch to provide agencies, professionals, and service providers the option of adding Clutch reviews to profiles on CommunicationsMatch, which powers PRSA's Find a Firm agency and professional search tool.

CommunicationsMatch helps client organizations identify public relations agencies, consultants, freelancers and resources by industry and communications expertise, location and size, PRSA membership, designations, and diversity.

CommunicationsMatch Recommendations on CommunicationsMatch

Comprehensive profiles on the platforms provide the option to include client case studies, video, capabilities presentations, leader bios, additional offices, and thought leadership. Agencies and service providers can now add Clutch reviews; directly request, review, and approve client recommendations; and create links to reviews on client-facing websites or third-party platforms.

Clutch reviews are based on verified client interviews that detail their experience working with professional services firms. The Clutch review widget has been incorporated into the profile creation and management tools to enable agencies and service providers to the communications industry to incorporate reviews into profiles and share them with prospective clients.

"As with any hiring decision, recommendations, testimonials, and reviews from trusted sources have an important role to play in client decisions to shortlist PR, communications and marketing agencies, reach out directly for more information, or issue RFQs or RFPs using our Agency Select™ tools," said Simon Erskine Locke, founder & CEO of CommunicationsMatch. "Clutch's industry-leading reviews, along with our other recommendations options, provide the virtual equivalent of word-of-mouth endorsements – a powerful driver of the agency and resource hiring process."

Watch this short video on How to Add Recommendations and Reviews to CommunicationsMatch/Find a Firm Profiles.

CommunicationsMatch™

CommunicationsMatch's agency, consultant and freelancer search, hiring tools, and resources help client organizations save time, achieve better search outcomes, and build stronger brands. With thousands of agency, consultant, freelancer and service provider profiles, CommunicationsMatch™ and PRSA Find a Firm, which is powered by CommunicationsMatch, help companies to search for PR and communications partners by location, size, clients, keywords, ownership, designations, membership of organizations including, diversity and more. CommunicationsMatch also offers agency search consulting, RFQ/RFP and communications research tools. Find out more at: www.communicationsmatch.com.

Clutch

Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn. Find out more at: https://clutch.co/

SOURCE CommunicationsMatch

