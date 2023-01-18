P&R Dental Strategies Announces Acquisition of Dentistat and go2dental.com

The acquisitions expand P&R Dental Strategies' suite of best-in-class solutions for dental payers with the premier dentist credentialing and member engagement solutions in the industry.

HAMILTON, N.J., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- P&R Dental Strategies, LLC (P&R), the premier dental insights company delivering customized, actionable business intelligence to support a variety of dental stakeholder objectives, today announced the acquisition of the sister companies Dentistat, Inc. and go2dental.com, Inc.

Dentistat has been providing the industry's leading outsourced dental credentialing services for over 50 years. Dentistat's highly refined credentialing process ensures thorough, efficient and reliable dental network development and retention for dental payers. Dentistat is fully certified by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and is a premier Credentials Verification Organization (CVO) that focuses solely on the dental industry, working with all dental plans and networks to build stronger, high-quality and cost-effective PPO networks.

go2dental.com offers a premier, all-in-one member wellness center, providing a variety of digital tools and resources to help dental benefit plan members make informed oral healthcare decisions. go2dental.com supports a plan's member engagement strategy with a customizable suite of online tools, including a best-in-class, multi-media oral health library, dental cost estimator, risk assessment tools, "Ask a Dentist" chat feature, and oral health newsfeed.

Paul T. Sheils, CEO of P&R, stated, "We are delighted to be able to incorporate Dentistat and go2dental.com, two of the most respected and trusted brands in the market, into our industry-leading suite of solutions for dental payers. We are thrilled to welcome their exceptionally talented and committed staff to the P&R team. They all bring tremendous customer commitment and a wealth of complementary knowledge and expertise to our organization. These exciting acquisitions will help us deliver innovative, new client solutions while fulfilling our mission to deploy the dental industry's richest data assets, most sophisticated analytics, best-in-class technology platform and deepest domain expertise to the many stakeholders in the oral health industry."

Bret Guenther, CEO of Dentistat and go2dental.com, shared: "Joining P&R, a company with a unique leadership position in the dental market, and a long legacy of exceptional dental domain expertise, will enable Dentistat and go2dental.com to provide even greater value and expanded service options to dental payers nationwide. We are delighted to become part of P&R's talented team." Carl Brody, Vice President of Strategy and Client Engagement for go2dental and Dentistat, added "Our companies share a common passion to help our partners optimize value for their customers. The synergistic opportunities between our companies are boundless. We can't wait to innovate and deliver together."

P&R Dental Strategies is a portfolio company of New York-based private investment firm, The Beekman Group.

About P&R Dental Strategies, LLC

P&R Dental Strategies is the premier dental insights company delivering customized, actionable business intelligence powered by DentaBase®, our national multi-payer, fee-for-service claims database. P&R Dental Strategies' flexible, cutting-edge and artificial intelligence-enhanced technology platform provides an enterprise-level suite of quality measurement, member engagement, business forecasting, claim review and utilization management, credentialing, provider profiling, fraud and abuse prevention and network development solutions to customers seeking to manage costs and maximize efficiency across their businesses while protecting the value of their members' benefits. P&R Dental Strategies customers can depend on the support of an industry-leading team of dentists, consultants and statisticians to focus on their unique challenges.

About Dentistat, Inc.

Dentistat is the leading dental Credential Verification Organization (CVO), certified by National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) an industry-leading eight times. Dentistat has been exclusively serving the Dental Benefits Industry since 1968. Originally founded as a professional claim review organization, Dental Insurance Consultants (DIC), the company established Insurance Dentists of America (IDOA) in 1983 to perform Utilization Management services to help customers manage claims and screen prospective Preferred Provider Organizations network dentists. In 1994, the two companies merged to form Dentistat.

About go2dental.com, Inc.

Founded in 1999, go2dental offers an all-in-one, customizable, digital resource center for dental benefits plan members. Our platform differentiates a dental plan's product offering by helping members to efficiently locate network dentists, estimate dental treatment costs, better comprehend their dental insurance offering, assess their oral health risk, and stay versed on current oral health research. Our best-in-class, multi-media oral health library offers robust, reliable, research-based oral healthcare resources to equip dental plan members to be informed consumers of oral healthcare services.

About The Beekman Group

The Beekman Group is a private equity firm, based in New York City, focused on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare, consumer, and business services sectors. The firm partners with management teams who desire to be significant owners and create meaningful value by accelerating organic and acquisition growth initiatives. Beekman manages $1 billion in assets and has completed over 175 transactions since inception. For more information, please visit www.thebeekmangroup.com.

