P&R Dental Strategies Granted Full URAC Reaccreditation through January 1, 2025

URAC's Health Utilization Management accreditation ensures that all organizations conducting utilization review follow a clinically sound process and respect patients' and providers' rights while giving payers reasonable guidelines to follow. Accreditation ensures the adequacy of health utilization management programs through evaluation against broadly recognized standards and measures. URAC's Accreditation Committee voted to grant P&R Dental Strategies Full Accreditation pursuant to Health Utilization Management, Version 7.4 Program with URAC President and CEO, Shawn Griffin, M.D. commenting: "Appropriateness and efficiency are words to live by in meeting new value-based goals for population health. P&R Dental Strategies' URAC accreditation shows an ability to abide by the gold standard when it comes to performing Health Utilization Management functions. URAC's utilization management accreditation standards promote an evidence-based and reasonable review of services that respect both patients and providers."

Paul T. Sheils, CEO of P&R Dental Strategies, said, "Continued recognition from an organization like URAC shows our industry partners that P&R's operations and security practices are clinically sound, secure, HIPAA-compliant and meet the high standards that our industry have come to expect from our cutting-edge technology platform.



Tracy Sproule, Chief Compliance Officer of P&R Dental Strategies, said, "It takes serious and consistent commitment from every department in an organization to successfully receive continued accreditation from a respected organization like URAC. I applaud P&R's continued dedication to compliance within these standards and its commitment to a strong culture of security. Holding this coveted accreditation since 2010 and being reaccredited until January 1, 2025 places us among a very elite group of companies."

Along with URAC accreditation, P&R Dental Strategies also maintains a SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, HITRUST CSF Certification and its operations have been found to be in compliance with the latest version of Shared Assessments' Standardized Control Assessment (SCA) security rules.

For more information about P&R Dental Strategies and our dental business intelligence solutions, visit https://www.pandrdental.com

For business inquiries, please contact P&R Dental Strategies Business Development at +1.856.986.6216 or email [email protected]

About P&R Dental Strategies, LLC

P&R Dental Strategies is the premier dental insights company delivering customized, actionable business intelligence powered by DentaBase®, our national multi-payer, fee-for-service claims database. P&R Dental Strategies' flexible, cutting-edge technology platform provides an enterprise-level suite of quality measurement, business forecasting, claim review and utilization management, provider profiling, fraud and abuse prevention and network development solutions to customers seeking to contain costs and maximize efficiency across their businesses. P&R Dental Strategies customers can depend on the support of an industry-leading team of dentists, consultants and statisticians to focus on their unique challenges.

Website: https://www.pandrdental.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pandrdentalstrategies

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PandRDental



About URAC

Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. URAC is a nonprofit organization using evidence-based measures and developing standards through inclusive engagement with a range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the healthcare industry, addressing healthcare management, healthcare operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth providers, physician practices, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

Website: https://www.urac.org/

Contact:

Joe Mann

Vice President of Marketing

P&R Dental Strategies, LLC

6097839011

[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE P&R Dental Strategies, LLC