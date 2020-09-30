PR Firm CEO Jim Bianchi to Discuss How COVID-19 Has Changed Media Relations for Automotive & Mobility Suppliers at October 7 APRC Meeting

TROY, Mich., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Bianchi, longtime automotive media relations veteran and president of automotive PR firm Bianchi Public Relations, Inc., will discuss the results of two media surveys and how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected media relations for automotive and mobility suppliers during the October 7 virtual meeting of the Automotive Public Relations Council (APRC) of the Original Equipment Suppliers Association.

Titled "How Auto Supplier Media Relations Has Changed Amidst COVID," Bianchi's presentation will cover six takeaways from a recent global journalist survey conducted by Cision, a PR software and service provider, and six tips for PR professionals gathered recently from Detroit-based automotive journalists.

The APRC session's agenda and registration information are available at: https://www.oesa.org/events/automotive-public-relations-council-meeting-3.

With more than 35 years of experience on both the corporate and agency sides, Bianchi is an accredited, hands-on PR professional directing the Detroit area firm that bears his surname.

Recognized nationally for its expertise in working with automotive and technology suppliers over the past 28 years, Bianchi and his team of senior PR professionals have worked with a wide range of clients, from start-ups to global corporations – including some of the world's largest auto suppliers.

Bianchi PR has been named among the "Best of Michigan Business" and one of "101 Best & Brightest Companies" in Metro Detroit and has been perennially ranked by PR industry journals PRWeek and O'Dwyer's as the largest independent PR agency based in Detroit and one of the top technology PR firms in the U.S.

About Bianchi PR

With special expertise in business-to-business PR and social media for automotive and mobility technology suppliers – and the business-to-business (B2B) companies that serve them – Bianchi PR was founded in 1992.

Among Bianchi PR's ongoing business-to-business PR clients are 1stMILE LLC, Adient, BASF Automotive Refinish, Cooper Standard, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, KIRCO, Munro & Associates, Rolls-Royce Power Systems/MTU brand, SAE International, Schaeffler Group and Yanfeng Automotive Interiors.

The firm's experience also includes work with technology companies, consulting firms and industry trade organizations, such as the Automotive Industry Action Group, the Center for Automotive Research and the Steel Market Development Institute. For more information, visit www.bianchipr.com or call 248-269-1122.

To serve it clients on a worldwide basis, Bianchi PR is an active member in the Public Relations Global Network (PRGN), one of the world's largest international PR networks.

Clients across six continents depend on the combined resources of PRGN to deliver targeted public relations campaigns in markets around the world. PRGN harnesses the resources of 51 independent public relations firms in 53 locations and more than 1,000 communications professionals to connect international companies and organizations with individual and culturally diverse markets globally. Visit PRGN online at www.prgn.com or on Twitter at @PRGN.

