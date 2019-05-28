PR Firm Lambert Teams with HarperCollins Publishers to Donate Gifts to Last a Lifetime to Detroit, Flint Schools

DETROIT, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lambert & Co., Michigan's top-ranked public relations firm and a top-50 PR firm nationally, partnered with long-time client HarperCollins Publishers to donate 5,000 early-reader books from the Michigan-based Zonderkidz imprint to students at Detroit Public Schools, Flint Community Schools and the Detroit Literacy Project.

To celebrate its 20th anniversary and heritage built on the written word, Lambert is giving the gift of lifelong learning to the next generation of readers. The premium hardcover and softcover books, including New York Times Best Seller Fiona the Hippo and selections from the wildly popular and iconic Berenstain Bears series, including Sister Bear and the Golden Rule and Berenstain Bears Respect Each Other, were given to 5,000 individual K-4th grade students across 20 Detroit and Flint schools.

"Literacy and specifically fourth grade reading levels are key determinants of future success – in education and in life," said Jeff Lambert, CEO and founder of Lambert. "We wanted to celebrate our success as an agency by paying it forward to our most deserving communities and to the kids who will most benefit from the gift of words."

Representatives from Lambert and HarperCollins presented the pallets of books to schools and kids in Flint and Detroit.

"Literacy is an integral part of the learning process, and giving children books – their very own, brand new books – will make a meaningful impact on the essential skills for thousands of students," said Flint Community Schools Superintendent Derrick Lopez. "It's truly a gift that lasts a lifetime and will have a multiplying effect as these books go home to siblings, families and neighbors. We're grateful for our partnership with Lambert and appreciate their investment in our students and the next generation."

Lambert added: "We worked with Detroit Public Schools when it reorganized and many of our colleagues and clients are graduates of DPS and neighbors with these students. Likewise, we have supported Flint Community Schools since the water issues challenged the community of Flint, and we could think of no better way to give back than to causes and kids we care about.

"One phone call to a client and friend of the firm for most of our 20 years, HarperCollins, and they were expanding our vision from 2,000 books to 5,000, and did a remarkable job of curating best-sellers and award-winning authors to give the kids of Detroit and Flint not just books, but the best books with the most potential to impact early reading development."

HarperCollins has been entertaining, educating and inspiring generations of readers for 200 years. As the second-largest consumer book publisher in the world, HarperCollins Publishers supports local communities through volunteer efforts, book donations and various charitable organizations.

Lambert's Education and Social Impact practice works with educational institutions from early childhood development to higher education and non-profit and community organizations and causes that matter. The firm has contributed more than $2.5 million in pro bono work and contributions since its founding in 1998.

About Lambert

Lambert (www.lambert.com) is Michigan's top-ranked PR firm, and a top-10 investor relations and top-10 private equity PR firm nationally with clients based in 20 states and six countries. Lambert serves middle-market companies and national brands across a wide array of industries and is the state's largest bipartisan public affairs firm. Lambert has posted 20 years of growth, been named PR Week and PRNews Firm of the Year, been honored as an Edward Lowe "Michigan 50 Companies to Watch," and earned Crain's "Michigan's Healthiest Employers" and "Coolest Places to Work" awards. Lambert is also a global partner in PROI Worldwide, the largest partnership of independent PR firms in the world spanning 120 cities on five continents.

About Zonderkidz

Zonderkidz, the children's division of Zondervan, inspires young lives through imagination and innovation. As a leader in children's publishing, Zonderkidz creates products that awaken the hearts of readers 12 and under. For additional information, please visit www.zonderkidz.com.

About Zondervan

Zondervan is part of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, Inc., delivering transformational experiences through its bestselling books, curriculum, academic resources and digital products. The Company's products are sold worldwide and translated into nearly 200 languages. Zondervan's offices are located in Grand Rapids, Michigan. For additional information, please visit www.zondervan.com.

