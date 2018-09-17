PR Newswire Grabs Attention in China with Speech at World Internet Conference

As a platform for the country's latest innovations and products, the high-level annual event organized by the Cyberspace Administration of China and People's Government of Zhejiang Province is regularly attended by government leaders and chief executives from some of the world's leading internet and IT organizations.

Sharing the stage with a lineup of prominent disruptors and media innovators, Mr. Cohen briefed delegates on "Developments and innovation in global news distribution" and presented several findings from the 2018 Global State of the Media Report and Annual China Media Survey produced by PR Newswire's parent company, Cision. Delving into the results of the study, Mr Cohen informed the audience of prevalent trends, best practice tips and key technological developments communications pros should prepare for in the years ahead.

"PR Newswire and parent company, Cision, have been actively investing in China over the years to build a robust distribution network to reach Chinese audiences and help our local clients to craft and distribute their stories. Having been invited to an event of such standing as the WIC is a great testament to our global leadership position and our track record of serving customers locally.

"The introduction of exciting data, identity and technological innovations that allow communications professionals to connect their campaigns to attributable business outcomes is beginning to change the status quo of the communications industry. We will continue to deploy the latest platforms and applications here in China as we persistently strive to help our global partners tell their stories to the world and tell them better," said Yujie Chen, President of Cision, APAC.

As the most important feature of the Chinese technology industry calendar, the event is widely covered by the media and closely watched by technology influencers and the public. A follow-up interview on "Xin Wen Shen Yi Du" (In-Depth News) that aired during primetime on China's third-largest network, Zhejiang Television, was viewed by more than 20 million people, while over 250 platforms syndicated coverage sourced from leading news outlets in China.

About Joshua B. Cohen

Joshua Cohen, Vice President of Content Licensing & Distribution at PR Newswire, develops and manages the relationship with the thousands of websites, databases and content aggregators around the world that publish and distribute PR Newswire's news release feeds including the rapidly growing multimedia/social media and mobile news release segments.

Josh's fluency in Mandarin Chinese, Spanish and French have been instrumental in cementing key distribution deals for PR Newswire's multilingual feeds.



About PR Newswire

PR Newswire, established in 1954, a Cision company, is the premier global provider of multimedia platforms and distribution that marketers, corporate communicators, sustainability officers, public affairs and investor relations officers leverage to engage key audiences. PR Newswire today provides optimized and targeted content and news with distribution measure results. Combining the world's largest multi-channel, multi-cultural content distribution and optimization network with comprehensive workflow tools and platforms, PR Newswire powers the stories of organizations around the world. PR Newswire serves tens of thousands of clients from offices in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific regions.

