PRA Group Donates Over $31,000 to Red Cross Disaster Relief
NORFOLK, Va., Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today announced that the company and its employees have donated over $31,000 to the American Red Cross in support of its ongoing disaster relief efforts.
"The impacts of Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Michael were felt over many of the states that our employees call home, inspiring our most recent efforts with Red Cross disaster relief," said Kevin Stevenson, president and CEO of PRA Group. "PRA Group employees across the country have shown time and again a true passion for giving back to those in need, and our pledge today is another great example of that generosity," continued Stevenson.
- PRA Group has supported the American Red Cross through onsite mobile blood drives and charitable donations for more than 10 years. PRA Group's charitable giving supports the American Red Cross's life-saving mission of providing about 40 percent of the nation's blood, as well as disaster preparedness and relief, health and safety classes, and services to the armed forces.
About PRA Group
As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas and Europe. With more than 5,600 employees worldwide, PRA Group companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.
News Media Contact:
Elizabeth Kersey
Vice President, Communications and Public Policy
(757) 431-3398
Elizabeth.Kersey@PRAGroup.com
