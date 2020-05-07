PRA Group Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

NORFOLK, Va., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2020. Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. was $19.1 million compared to $15.2 million in the first quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.42 compared to $0.34 in the first quarter of 2019.

First Quarter Highlights

Record global cash collections of $494.6 million , an increase of 7%, or 9% on a currency adjusted basis, compared to the first quarter of 2019.

, an increase of 7%, or 9% on a currency adjusted basis, compared to the first quarter of 2019. Estimated Remaining Collections (ERC) of $6.5 billion , an increase of $273.8 million , or 4%, compared to the first quarter of 2019. The strengthening U.S. Dollar caused a $239.0 million decrease in ERC compared to year-end 2019.

, an increase of , or 4%, compared to the first quarter of 2019. The strengthening U.S. Dollar caused a decrease in ERC compared to year-end 2019. Total portfolio purchases were $273.2 million .

. Portfolio income of $262.0 million .

. Income from operations of $60.5 million , an increase of 24% compared to the first quarter of 2019.

, an increase of 24% compared to the first quarter of 2019. Cash efficiency ratio of 61.5% during the quarter compared to 59.2% in the first quarter of 2019.

"PRA Group began 2020 with very strong performance building on the momentum of record portfolio purchases in 2019, investments made over the last few years, and favorable industry trends. Global cash collections during the quarter were a record led by an increase in Europe after record portfolio purchases there last year," said Kevin Stevenson, president and chief executive officer. "In late March, as COVID-19 spread across the globe, we started to see an impact on cash production through a combination of reduced workforce and slightly decreased collection rates. We have implemented our normal consumer-friendly actions employed during times such as these and continue to work with our customers as necessary. Our thoughts go out to those impacted by this pandemic."

Update on Operations

For the month of April, total cash collections increased on a constant currency basis compared to April of 2019, trending ahead of the cash forecast revised for the impact of COVID-19. These results were strengthened by collector attendance rates in the U.S. returning to pre-COVID-19 levels, portfolio acquisitions, consumer payment trends, and the relaxation of restrictions in some localities globally.

Currently, the Company is operating through a combination of work from home and in office, depending on the locality and the related requirements.

In the U.S., call centers remain open, with the exception of Henderson, Nevada. Nearly all support departments are working from home and are productive.

In Europe , most employees are working from home and the total number of employees working is now close to normal levels. The Company has begun to open certain sites in countries where requirements are being relaxed in May.

Cash Collections and Revenues

The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and currency-adjusted basis:

Cash Collection Source

2020

2019 ($ in thousands)

Q1

Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Americas Core

$ 305,780

$ 276,639 $ 279,902 $ 294,243 $ 290,723 Americas Insolvency

43,210

40,801 45,759 49,770 44,613 Europe Core

131,340

126,649 118,917 117,635 116,858 Europe Insolvency

14,243

12,520 8,639 8,626 8,977 Total Cash Collections

$ 494,573

$ 456,609 $ 453,217 $ 470,274 $ 461,171















































Cash Collection Source













Constant Currency Adjusted

2020







2019 ($ in thousands)

Q1







Q1 Americas Core

$ 305,780







$ 287,689 Americas Insolvency

43,210







44,611 Europe Core

131,340







113,594 Europe Insolvency

14,243







8,760 Total Cash Collections

$ 494,573







$ 454,654

































Cash collections in the quarter increased $33.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to a 16% increase in Europe cash collections and a 10% increase in the U.S. legal channel. This growth was primarily driven by increased portfolio purchases in Europe and the sustained legal channel investment in the U.S.

compared to the first quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to a 16% increase in cash collections and a 10% increase in the U.S. legal channel. This growth was primarily driven by increased portfolio purchases in and the sustained legal channel investment in the U.S. Portfolio income was $262.0 million compared to $238.8 million in income recognized on finance receivables in the first quarter of 2019.

compared to in income recognized on finance receivables in the first quarter of 2019. Changes in expected recoveries were a decrease of $12.8 million . This reflects a $20.6 million net, negative adjustment to estimated future recoveries primarily related to an expected delay in cash collections from the impact of COVID-19, partially offset by $7.8 million in recoveries in excess of expectations in the quarter. This compares to a $6.1 million allowance charge in the first quarter of 2019.

Expenses

Operating expenses in the quarter were almost flat when compared to the first quarter of 2019. Increases in legal collection fees and outside fees and services were partially offset by decreases in compensation and employee benefits. The increase in legal collection fees is directly related to the increase in external legal cash collections. The decrease in compensation and employee benefits was driven by a decrease in U.S. collector FTEs mainly due to balancing the call center staff with the legal channel. The increase in outside fees and services was related to multiple items, none of which were material individually.

Interest expense increased $3.2 million compared to the first quarter of 2019 primarily due to higher levels of average borrowings mainly related to increased portfolio acquisitions.

compared to the first quarter of 2019 primarily due to higher levels of average borrowings mainly related to increased portfolio acquisitions. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 was 12.1% primarily due to some discrete items in the quarter.

Portfolio Acquisitions

The Company purchased $273.2 million in finance receivables in the first quarter of 2020.

in finance receivables in the first quarter of 2020. At the end of the first quarter, the Company had in place forward flow commitments of $629.2 million with $443.5 million in the Americas and $185.8 million in Europe.

Portfolio Acquisition Source 2020

2019 ($ in thousands) Q1

Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Americas Core $ 172,697

$ 118,153 $ 168,185 $ 121,996 $ 169,189 Americas Insolvency 20,772

22,650 26,311 26,092 48,243 Europe Core 60,990

218,919 64,728 136,344 94,283 Europe Insolvency 18,778

42,613 19,772 4,715 7,134 Total Portfolio Acquisitions $ 273,237

$ 402,335 $ 278,996 $ 289,147 $ 318,849





























About PRA Group, Inc.

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas and Europe. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

About Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made herein which are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that our expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including but not limited to PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.

Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.

PRA Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements (in thousands, except per share amounts)

































Three Months Ended













March 31,













2020

2019



















Revenues:







Portfolio income $ 262,022

$ -

Changes in expected recoveries (12,816)

-

Income recognized on finance receivables -

238,836

Fee income 2,209

6,374

Other revenue 369

667







Total revenues 251,784

245,877



















Net allowance charges -

(6,095)



















Operating expenses:







Compensation and employee services 75,171

79,645

Legal collection fees 14,572

13,059

Legal collection costs 34,447

35,229

Agency fees 13,376

14,032

Outside fees and services 19,394

15,248

Communication 13,511

13,201

Rent and occupancy 4,484

4,363

Depreciation and amortization 4,084

4,572

Other operating expenses 12,205

11,585







Total operating expenses 191,244

190,934







Income from operations 60,540

48,848



















Other income and (expense):







Interest expense, net (37,211)

(33,981)

Foreign exchange gain 2,283

6,264

Other



(76)

(352)







Income before income taxes 25,536

20,779



























Income tax expense 3,100

3,867







Net income 22,436

16,912









Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,301

1,685







Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $ 19,135

$ 15,227



















Net income per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.:







Basic



$ 0.42

$ 0.34

Diluted

$ 0.42

$ 0.34



















Weighted average number of shares outstanding:







Basic



45,452

45,338

Diluted

45,784

45,419









































PRA Group, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Amounts in thousands)













(unaudited)















March 31, December 31, ASSETS 2020 2019

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 179,995 $ 119,774 Investments 52,711 56,176 Finance receivables, net 3,408,074 3,514,165 Other receivables, net 11,383 10,606 Income taxes receivable 29,372 17,918 Deferred tax asset, net 63,911 63,225 Property and equipment, net 59,882 56,501 Right-of-use assets 66,655 68,972 Goodwill



418,565 480,794 Intangible assets, net 4,003 4,497 Other assets 55,548 31,263



























Total assets $ 4,350,099 $ 4,423,891

















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





















Liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 4,328 $ 4,258

Accrued expenses 76,583 88,925

Income taxes payable 18,596 4,046

Deferred tax liability, net 69,845 85,390

Lease liabilities 71,102 73,377

Interest-bearing deposits 97,465 106,246

Borrowings 2,828,002 2,808,425

Other liabilities 63,502 26,211



























Total liabilities 3,229,423 3,196,878

















Equity:











Preferred stock, par value $0.01, authorized shares, 2,000,









issued and outstanding shares, 0 - -



Common stock, par value $0.01, 100,000 shares authorized, 45,540 shares









issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020; 100,000 shares authorized,









45,416 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 455 454



Additional paid-in capital 67,021 67,321



Retained earnings 1,381,766 1,362,631



Accumulated other comprehensive loss (375,617) (261,018)





Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. 1,073,625 1,169,388







Noncontrolling interests 47,051 57,625







Total equity 1,120,676 1,227,013









Total liabilities and equity $ 4,350,099 $ 4,423,891

Select Expenses (Income)















(in thousands, pre-tax)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Acquisition/divestiture-related expenses - - - 227 223 - - 4 Legal costs not associated with normal operations - - - - - 647 95 231 Noncash interest expense - amortization of debt discount 3,217 3,157 3,128 3,071 3,042 2,986 2,958 2,904 Noncash interest expense - amortization of debt issuance costs 2,640 2,649 2,649 2,655 2,636 2,723 2,524 2,532 Change in fair value on derivatives 2,039 1,247 1,126 1,645 349 673 (504) 972 Amortization of intangibles 349 407 400 418 347 907 994 1,133 Share-based compensation expense 2,857 2,809 2,974 2,620 2,314 1,600 2,361 2,146

Purchase Price Multiples as of March 31, 2020 Amounts in thousands













Purchase Period Purchase Price

(1)(2) ERC-Historical

Period Exchange

Rates (3) Total Estimated

Collections (4) ERC-Current

Period Exchange

Rates (5) Current

Estimated

Purchase Price

Multiple Original

Estimated

Purchase Price

Multiple (6) Americas Core











1996-2009 $ 930,026 $ 38,390 $ 2,886,117 $ 38,390 310% 238% 2010 148,193 26,621 535,652 26,621 361% 247% 2011 209,602 44,992 738,981 44,992 353% 245% 2012 254,076 56,991 680,187 56,991 268% 226% 2013 390,826 85,283 928,709 85,283 238% 211% 2014 404,117 138,067 921,659 135,051 228% 204% 2015 443,114 206,581 960,145 205,976 217% 205% 2016 455,767 327,345 1,093,346 314,819 240% 201% 2017 532,851 468,942 1,167,610 464,659 219% 193% 2018 653,975 762,474 1,337,704 749,410 205% 202% 2019 581,476 969,495 1,198,926 933,976 206% 206% 2020 172,697 329,648 336,822 329,648 195% 195% Subtotal 5,176,720 3,454,829 12,785,858 3,385,816



Americas Insolvency









2004-2009 397,453 794 835,929 794 210% 178% 2010 208,942 1,016 546,844 1,016 262% 184% 2011 180,432 848 370,113 848 205% 155% 2012 251,395 688 392,419 688 156% 136% 2013 227,834 1,728 354,918 1,728 156% 133% 2014 148,420 2,252 217,283 2,232 146% 124% 2015 63,170 6,655 87,791 6,655 139% 125% 2016 91,442 18,596 116,061 18,536 127% 123% 2017 275,257 104,624 349,186 104,624 127% 125% 2018 97,879 85,846 127,700 85,846 130% 127% 2019 123,077 137,797 158,639 137,556 129% 128% 2020 20,772 25,768 27,344 25,768 132% 132% Subtotal 2,086,073 386,612 3,584,227 386,291



Total Americas 7,262,793 3,841,441 16,370,085 3,772,107



Europe Core











2012 20,409 533 40,607 406 199% 187% 2013 20,334 262 25,056 196 123% 119% 2014 773,811 759,304 2,202,629 640,238 285% 208% 2015 411,340 323,139 734,838 285,151 179% 160% 2016 333,090 310,630 557,579 291,054 167% 167% 2017 252,174 229,143 361,268 204,423 143% 144% 2018 341,775 385,373 518,022 369,842 152% 148% 2019 518,610 706,719 790,270 665,335 152% 152% 2020 60,990 105,783 108,540 105,783 178% 178% Subtotal 2,732,533 2,820,886 5,338,809 2,562,428



Europe Insolvency









2014 10,876 798 18,164 678 167% 129% 2015 18,973 4,969 29,054 4,162 153% 139% 2016 39,338 14,946 56,971 15,133 145% 130% 2017 39,235 27,096 48,706 24,854 124% 128% 2018 44,908 43,766 55,331 42,403 123% 123% 2019 77,218 91,096 102,236 85,535 132% 130% 2020 18,778 23,947 24,090 23,947 128% 128% Subtotal 249,326 206,618 334,552 196,712



Total Europe 2,981,859 3,027,504 5,673,361 2,759,140



Total PRA Group $ 10,244,652 $ 6,868,945 $ 22,043,446 $ 6,531,247

















(1) Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions. (2) For our non-US amounts, purchase price is presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the pool was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase. (3) For our non-US amounts, ERC-Historical Period Exchange Rates is presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.











(4) For our non-U.S. amounts, Total Estimated Collections is presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase. (5) For our non-U.S. amounts, ERC-Current Period Exchange Rates is presented at the March 31, 2020 exchange rate.

(6) The Original Estimated Purchase Price Multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the year of acquisition.

Portfolio Financial Information Year-to-date as of March 31, 2020 Amounts in thousands











Purchase Period Cash

Collections(1) Portfolio

Income (1) Changes in

Expected

Recoveries Total Portfolio

Revenue (1) (2) Net Finance

Receivables as of

March 31, 2020 (3) Americas Core









1996-2009 $ 3,940 $ 2,922 $ 228 $ 3,150 $ 8,489 2010 2,016 1,826 (31) 1,795 3,263 2011 3,383 3,081 (176) 2,905 7,229 2012 3,556 3,115 (160) 2,955 15,406 2013 6,966 5,299 (2,285) 3,014 29,641 2014 9,452 7,547 (4,072) 3,475 48,628 2015 16,050 10,589 (4,661) 5,928 83,039 2016 27,017 17,389 (2,817) 14,572 126,158 2017 53,489 26,613 (1,857) 24,756 212,544 2018 89,601 40,978 (2,418) 38,560 404,887 2019 83,127 49,886 (3,509) 46,377 477,513 2020 7,183 5,611 365 5,976 170,995 Subtotal 305,780 174,856 (21,393) 153,463 1,587,792 Americas Insolvency







2004-2009 95 $ 123 (28) 95 - 2010 137 165 (28) 137 - 2011 135 125 11 136 - 2012 307 265 42 307 - 2013 410 415 (4) 411 - 2014 837 1,085 (500) 585 503 2015 3,280 1,661 21 1,682 4,182 2016 4,076 1,130 220 1,350 14,704 2017 17,250 4,813 377 5,190 83,360 2018 7,717 2,409 450 2,859 69,595 2019 7,390 2,992 1,240 4,232 111,219 2020 1,576 300 (1) 299 19,433 Subtotal 43,210 15,483 1,800 17,283 302,996 Total Americas 348,990 190,339 (19,593) 170,746 1,890,788 Europe Core









2012 321 270 51 321 - 2013 178 131 47 178 - 2014 38,124 28,465 (92) 28,373 168,327 2015 14,761 8,134 (58) 8,076 146,671 2016 12,548 7,010 44 7,054 165,489 2017 9,631 3,587 (186) 3,401 141,100 2018 19,535 6,900 454 7,354 240,588 2019 33,449 11,457 2,958 14,415 440,409 2020 2,793 846 1,698 2,544 59,008 Subtotal 131,340 66,800 4,916 71,716 1,361,592 Europe Insolvency







2014 240 177 10 187 243 2015 928 422 110 532 2,506 2016 2,200 911 (74) 837 10,497 2017 2,401 556 69 625 21,319 2018 2,472 788 (16) 772 35,749 2019 5,854 1,773 1,589 3,362 67,269 2020 148 256 173 429 18,111 Subtotal 14,243 4,883 1,861 6,744 155,694 Total Europe 145,583 71,683 6,777 78,460 1,517,286 Total PRA Group $ 494,573 $ 262,022 $ (12,816) $ 249,206 $ 3,408,074











(1) For our non-U.S. amounts, amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period. (2) Total Portfolio Revenue refers to portfolio income and changes in expected recoveries combined. (3) For our non-U.S. amounts, net finance receivables are presented at the March 31, 2020 exchange rate.

Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase(1) as of March 31, 2020 Amounts in millions





Purchase Period Purchase Price

(2)(3) Cash Collections 1996-2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Total Americas Core



























1996-2009 $ 930.0 $ 1,647.7 $ 295.7 $ 253.5 $ 201.6 $ 146.4 $ 101.8 $ 71.2 $ 45.7 $ 30.5 $ 23.3 $ 19.2 $ 3.9 $ 2,840.5 2010 148.2 — 47.1 113.6 109.9 82.0 55.9 38.1 24.5 15.6 11.1 9.2 2.0 509.0 2011 209.6 — — 62.0 174.5 152.9 108.5 73.8 48.7 32.0 21.6 16.6 3.4 694.0 2012 254.1 — — — 56.9 173.6 146.2 97.3 60.0 40.0 27.8 17.9 3.6 623.3 2013 390.8 — — — — 101.6 247.8 194.0 120.8 78.9 56.4 36.9 7.0 843.4 2014 404.1 — — — — — 92.7 253.4 170.3 114.2 82.2 55.3 9.5 777.6 2015 443.1 — — — — — — 117.0 228.4 185.9 126.6 83.6 16.1 757.6 2016 455.8 — — — — — — — 138.7 256.5 194.6 140.6 27.0 757.4 2017 532.9 — — — — — — — — 107.3 278.7 256.5 53.5 696.0 2018 654.0 — — — — — — — — — 122.7 361.9 89.6 574.2 2019 581.5 — — — — — — — — — — 143.8 83.1 226.9 2020 172.7 — — — — — — — — — — - 7.1 7.1 Subtotal 5,176.8 1,647.7 342.8 429.1 542.9 656.5 752.9 844.8 837.1 860.9 945.0 1,141.5 305.8 $ 9,307.0 Americas Insolvency

























1996-2009 397.5 204.3 147.1 156.7 145.4 109.3 57.0 7.6 3.6 2.2 1.1 0.7 0.1 835.1 2010 208.9 — 39.5 104.5 125.0 121.7 101.9 43.6 5.0 2.4 1.4 0.7 0.1 545.8 2011 180.4 — — 15.2 66.4 82.8 85.8 76.9 36.0 3.7 1.6 0.7 0.1 369.2 2012 251.4 — — — 17.4 103.6 94.1 80.1 60.7 29.3 4.3 1.9 0.3 391.7 2013 227.8 — — — — 52.5 82.6 81.7 63.4 47.8 21.9 2.9 0.4 353.2 2014 148.4 — — — — — 37.0 50.9 44.3 37.4 28.8 15.8 0.8 215.0 2015 63.2 — — — — — — 3.4 17.9 20.1 19.8 16.7 3.3 81.2 2016 91.4 — — — — — — — 18.9 30.4 25.0 19.9 4.1 98.3 2017 275.3 — — — — — — — — 49.1 97.3 80.9 17.3 244.6 2018 97.9 — — — — — — — — — 6.7 27.4 7.7 41.8 2019 123.1 — — — — — — — — — — 13.4 7.4 20.8 2020 20.8 — — — — — — — — — — — 1.6 1.6 Subtotal 2,086.1 204.3 186.6 276.4 354.2 469.9 458.4 344.2 249.8 222.4 207.9 181.0 43.2 3,198.3 Total Americas 7,262.9 1,852.0 529.4 705.5 897.1 1,126.4 1,211.3 1,189.0 1,086.9 1,083.3 1,152.9 1,322.5 349.0 12,505.3 Europe Core



























2012 20.4 — — — 11.6 9.0 5.6 3.2 2.2 2.0 2.0 1.5 0.3 37.4 2013 20.3 — — — — 7.1 8.5 2.3 1.3 1.2 1.3 0.9 0.2 22.8 2014 773.8 — — — — — 153.2 292.0 246.4 220.8 206.3 172.9 38.1 1,329.7 2015 411.3 — — — — — — 45.8 100.3 86.2 80.9 66.1 14.8 394.1 2016 333.1 — — — — — — — 40.4 78.9 72.6 58.0 12.5 262.4 2017 252.2 — — — — — — — — 17.9 56.0 44.1 9.6 127.6 2018 341.8 — — — — — — — — — 24.3 88.7 19.5 132.5 2019 518.6 — — — — — — — — — — 48.0 33.4 81.4 2020 61.0 — — — — — — — — — — — 2.9 2.9 Subtotal 2,732.5 - - - 11.6 16.1 167.3 343.3 390.6 407.0 443.4 480.2 131.3 2,390.8 Europe Insolvency

























2014 10.9 — — — — — - 4.3 3.9 3.2 2.6 1.5 0.2 15.7 2015 19.0 — — — — — — 3.0 4.4 5.0 4.8 3.9 0.9 22.0 2016 39.3 — — — — — — — 6.2 12.7 12.9 10.7 2.2 44.7 2017 39.2 — — — — — — — — 1.2 7.9 9.2 2.4 20.7 2018 44.9 — — — — — — — — — 0.6 8.4 2.5 11.5 2019 77.2 — — — — — — — — — — 5.0 5.9 10.9 2020 18.8 — — — — — — — — — — — 0.1 0.1 Subtotal 249.3 - - - - - - 7.3 14.5 22.1 28.8 38.7 14.2 125.6 Total Europe 2,981.8 - - - 11.6 16.1 167.3 350.6 405.1 429.1 472.2 518.9 145.5 2,516.4 Total PRA Group $ 10,244.7 $ 1,852.0 $ 529.4 $ 705.5 $ 908.7 $ 1,142.5 $ 1,378.6 $ 1,539.6 $ 1,492.0 $ 1,512.4 $ 1,625.1 $ 1,841.4 $ 494.5 $ 15,021.7





























(1) For our non-U.S. amounts, Cash Collections are presented using the average exchange rates during the cash collection period.















(2) Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.















(3) For our non-US amounts, purchase price is presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the pool was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.

