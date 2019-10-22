'Practical Strategies for Preventing Blindness Caused by AMD' Offers Clear Framework on How to Manage AMD in Optometric Practice

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MacuLogix, Inc., the only company to equip eye care professionals with the instrument, tools and education needed to effectively diagnose and treat patients with age-related macular degeneration (AMD), announces the recent publication of "Practical Strategies for Preventing Blindness Caused by AMD," the third in a series of annual reports aimed at reducing avoidable vision loss.

Released at Academy 2019 (American Academy of Optometry's annual meeting), this year's report opens with an AMD Manifesto authored by the 27 members of the AMD Speakers Alliance who agreed on five essential practice guidelines for modern AMD management.

"The profession owes a great debt of gratitude for the hard work put forth by our AMD Speakers Alliance in developing the guidelines set forth in the AMD Manifesto," says Amanda K. Lee, OD, Senior Director of Professional Relations, MacuLogix. "The group's work began in January 2019, when these key opinion leaders met for two days to hammer out best practices to help their peers make a difference early in the AMD disease continuum."

Additionally, "Practical Strategies for Preventing Blindness Caused by AMD," features:

Definitively Diagnose AMD in the Absence of Evident Structural Damage, by Paul Karpecki, OD, FAAO

Supplementation in Patients with Subclinical-Stage and Early-Stage AMD, by Steven Ferrucci , OD, FAAO

, OD, FAAO How to Support Your AMD Patient, by Damon Dierker , OD, FAAO, and Laurie Sorrenson , OD, FAAO

, OD, FAAO, and , OD, FAAO Getting Staff Buy-in When Bringing New Technology into Your Practice, by Timothy Earley , OD

, OD Testing Dark Adaptation in Premium IOL Candidates, by Pamela A. Lowe , OD, FAAO, Dipl. ABO

, OD, FAAO, Dipl. ABO Saving Both Eyes with Proactive AMD Management, by Amanda Legge , OD

, OD How to Implement Dark Adaptation Testing into Your Practice, by Jeffry Gerson , OD, FAAO

"This year's report is our most comprehensive to date and truly encompasses the complete range of topics needed to effectively modernize and improve AMD patient care," says Jeffry Gerson, OD. "At last, optometry is well-equipped to make a meaningful difference in this disease."

To access, "Practical Strategies for Preventing Blindness Caused by AMD," go to https://www.maculogix.com/resources/e-books.

