Practice Labs achieves LTI Advantage Complete certification from IMS Global Learning Consortium

"LTI Advantage provides a foundation for an innovative, flexible, and secure digital ecosystem, which is critical as the COVID-19 pandemic transforms the teaching and learning landscape," said Mark Leuba, vice president of product management, IMS Global Learning Consortium.

"We are pleased that Practice Labs has achieved LTI Advantage Complete conformance certification for its Practice Labs Tool to accelerate the plug-and-play interoperability that enables institutions to deliver better digital learning experiences to all learners."

To gain LTI Advantage Complete certification providers must satisfy five requirements:

Security: Ensuring two-way connections between the provider and the customer are authorized and authenticated. LTI 1.3 Core: The ability to seamlessly launch products into a customer's LMS. Assignment and Grade Services: Being able to create 'line items' as required – such as comments, links to resources and score data – directly within a customer's LMS. Deep Linking: facilitating a wide range of content types and allowing customers to select or multi-select specific products to launch into their LMS, all supported by enhanced security benefits. Names and Role Provisioning Services: A mechanism which allows user data queries through the LMS.

Commenting on the achievement, Practice Labs' CTO and co-founder, Mark Jeggo, said:

"Learning Tools Interoperability 1.3 and LTI Advantage are transforming digital learning – making it quicker, easier and more secure for educational institutions and organizations to deliver training online. The LTI Advantage standard sets out a way to securely connect learning applications – such as our live, experiential practice lab environment – with learning management systems, portals or learning object libraries, either on premise or in the cloud."

CEO and co-founder, Ricky Doyle, added:

"In these unprecedented times, when remote learning is becoming more of a norm than an exception, the ability to protect sensitive user data, while providing a secure pathway to plug-and-play interoperability, is of paramount importance. We are delighted to have achieved this certification, which further reinforces our commitment to the highest standards of security, accessibility and functionality and our desire to open up hands-on practical digital skills training to all."

Follow this link to view the Practice Labs' LTI Advantage Complete certification on the IMS Global website. To find out more, Practice Labs' partners and customers can read this post by Dave Bennett, who heads up the customer care team. Dave interviewed senior developer, Matt Lindsay, to talk about how the associated enhancements will impact on Practice Labs' customers.

About Practice Labs

Practice Labs is a digital competency hub – supporting work readiness, digital skill development, career progression, digital literacy and IT certification. Live, hands-on, virtual Practice Labs and Exam Preps allow users to:

• Practice IT within a safe, live-lab environment.

• Prove IT skills to assessors and employers

• Do IT to build confidence and gain mastery.

Press Contact:

Louise Jaggs

+44 (0) 203 588 7251

https://practice-labs.com

SOURCE Practice Labs