Practice Made Personal: Levitate Announces Integration with Clio to Bring Keep-in-Touch Marketing to Legal Industry

RALEIGH, N.C., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As any attorney will tell you, a strong legal practice is built on relationships.

Levitate, the keep-in-touch marketing platform, started by former ShareFile founder Jesse Lipson, announced their latest integration with Clio , the leader in cloud-based legal technology, to make it easier than ever for attorneys to drive relationship-based business.

Combining Levitate's pioneering approach to nurturing networks with Clio's practice management platform gives attorneys a clear advantage over traditional marketing approaches. The announcement comes on the heels of a year in which global email volume grew over 200%, and legal professionals were forced to adopt new, virtual ways of managing client relationships. With this integration, Clio and Levitate customers can cut through the noise and rethink how they market by simply—and efficiently—keeping in touch with their core network and driving higher-quality referrals.

"We share Clio's mission to transform the legal experience, not only for clients but for attorneys themselves," said Jesse Lipson, Founder and CEO of Levitate. "For us, that means eliminating the need to invest in overly-complicated marketing efforts that legal professionals have little time or interest in managing. Combined with Clio's industry-leading platform, attorneys can focus on generating business from within—the kind of quality, organic business they need to thrive."

When legal professionals use the two-way integration between Clio Manage and Levitate, they can sync all relevant data daily, keep tags and key facts up to date in Levitate, and push notes back to client profiles in Clio automatically. When new clients or cases are closed in Clio Manage, tags used to segment email audiences can trigger automated workflows, including outreach reminders, email templates and campaigns, and event triggers through Levitate. Levitate clients have access to an industry-leading content library, dedicated marketing support, and custom writing services—all designed to streamline client communication even further.

"Levitate's simple yet powerful approach to legal marketing pairs perfectly with our platform," said George Psiharis, COO of Clio. "Together, we're empowering law firms to elevate the experiences they are delivering to their clients, and that's something we get really excited about."

The Levitate and Clio integration became available to customers of both services on May 5th, 2021.

About Levitate

Levitate is a marketing software platform designed to help small businesses grow through the lost art of keeping in touch. Levitate founder Jesse Lipson previously built ShareFile (acquired by Citrix in 2011), a secure file sharing system that serves thousands of customers worldwide. Since their 2017 start, Levitate's Raleigh, North Carolina-based team has brought a pioneering approach to scaling personal email and driving revenue to small business clients across the legal, financial, real estate, and insurance markets. For more information, visit www.levitate.ai

About Clio

Clio is transforming the legal experience for all through cloud-based and client-centered legal technology. Clio has become a company to watch on a global scale after securing a CA$6M Series B investment in 2012 by German-based Acton Capital, a CA$20M Series C investment in 2014 by Bessemer Venture Partners and one of the largest investments in legaltech and Canadian history in 2019 with a US$250M Series D funding round led by TCV and JMI Equity. In 2021, Clio made history again by becoming the first legal practice management unicorn globally with a US$110M Series E investment led by funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and OMERS Growth Equity. Learn more at clio.com.

SOURCE Levitate

Related Links

http://www.levitate.ai

