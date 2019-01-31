Practice Velocity Ranked KLAS Category Leader for Urgent Care for Fifth Consecutive Year

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, health care professionals have chosen Practice Velocity's (PV) urgent care EMR as the KLAS Category Leader in Urgent Care in 2019 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report.

KLAS is an independent research organization that helps provide transparency for providers and payers through the collection and reviewing of responses for vendors in the Healthcare IT marketplace. KLAS' 2019 report acknowledges the outstanding performance of PV's urgent care software and services as they continue to be the highest ranking in the urgent care industry.

"Practice Velocity ranking No.1 in urgent care in the KLAS report for the fifth consecutive year means so much to myself and everyone at Practice Velocity," says Dr. David Stern, CEO of Practice Velocity. "We are very thankful to have such wonderful clients who take time to provide honest feedback, which is instrumental in maintaining our Category Leader designation. I feel honored to help provide urgent care solutions to amazing people who are helping their own communities."

The designation of Category Leader represents those in a niche market who maintain a level of customer feedback for two products, also known as "KLAS Konfidence." Category Leader is designated for vendors who are exemplary in helping the healthcare community deliver excellent patient care.

"Category Leaders are committed to providing the very best technology, service, and guidance to providers and payers," says KLAS President Adam Gale. "The Category Leader award carries with it the voice of thousands of providers and payers, highlighting outstanding vendors who have raised the bar."

Practice Velocity has been providing urgent care solutions to providers and front office staff since 2002, as the collaboration of urgent care physicians and a team of programmers produced an electronic medical record and practice management designed for urgent care practices.

About Practice Velocity

Practice Velocity provides a full scope of industry-leading medical software and services designed to improve efficiency, support delivery of quality care, and maximize revenue for urgent care centers, occupational medicine clinics, primary care physicians and outpatient specialty providers. More than 800 urgent care clinics in all 50 states have used Practice Velocity's products and services to improve performance and build successful businesses. For more information, visit www.practicevelocity.com or call 888-779-0540.

