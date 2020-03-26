Practising Law Institute Provides Free Access To Hot-Topic Briefings Covering Legal Developments Related To The Global Coronavirus Crisis

NEW YORK, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Practising Law Institute (PLI) is pleased to provide programming at no cost to the legal community, covering legal developments related to the global coronavirus crisis.

Current program topics include diverse offerings ranging from the cyber-risks of working from home in light of COVID-19, to the virus's impact on the current shareholder activism environment, to housing and worker justice during COVID-19, to how to manage the mindset of your team and clients, and much more. Programming continues to expand and will be added to the current offerings available at www.pli.edu/coronavirus. These Hot-Topic Briefings are live audio webcasts, which are then made available on-demand to those unable to participate live. PLI is also continuously monitoring the many changing MCLE rules by state regulators and informing our Members about those changes.

"The coronavirus crisis continues to impact all of us. PLI is well-positioned to respond to the crisis in the way we know best and that is to remain committed to creating timely programming around late-breaking topics. We're here to ensure that our Members and the legal community have the needed education and guidance to best serve their clients," said Anita C. Shapiro, President of PLI. "As so much has changed over the last few weeks, I'm so proud that our staff and volunteer faculty remain steadfast in this commitment to the legal community."

The coronavirus programming will become part of PLI's online catalog, available at www.pli.edu, which includes over 10,000 hours of on-demand programming.

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Practising Law Institute is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI is chartered by the Regents of the University of the State of New York, and was founded in 1933 by Harold P. Seligson. PLI provides the highest quality, accredited, continuing legal and professional education programs in a variety of formats. This content is delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including prominent lawyers, judges, investment bankers, accountants, corporate counsel, and U.S. and international government regulators. PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform. The essence of PLI's mission is its commitment to the pro bono community.

Please visit www.pli.edu.

SOURCE Practising Law Institute