Prada Luna Rossa OCEAN Fragrance Campaign

The campaign illustrates the conviction that with technology as an extension of ourselves, we can push beyond our limits, imagine beyond possibility and open new horizons.

Starring Academy Award nominated actor, and producer, Jake Gyllenhaal as an explorer at his most spirited, the campaign captures the dynamism and vibrance of Luna Rossa OCEAN. Directed by Johan Renck, leading cinematic visionary known for his genre redefining music videos for David Bowie and Beyonce as well as his award-winning work for HBO's Chernobyl, the Prada Luna Rossa OCEAN film campaign luxuriously celebrates the spirit of adventure and the spectacular vastness of the ocean harnessed by innovation.

Set under the sails of the Luna Rossa boat, a masterpiece of cutting-edge technology, Gyllenhaal embodies the modern adventurer combining physical and intellectual strength, and pushing beyond his limits at full speed, towards an ethereal, glowing red moon.

"Prada Luna Rossa OCEAN embodies a sophisticated, yet avant-garde approach to the modern fragrance for men. We are incredibly excited for the launch of this new fragrance inspired by the power of man meeting the power of innovation." - Yann Andrea, Prada Beauty International General Manager

The Prada Luna Rossa OCEAN film campaign launches today worldwide across television and digital channels, print, outdoor media and collateral materials.

Talent: Jake Gyllenhaal

Film Director: Johan Renck

Music: "Supernova Explosion" by Sebastien LIPSZYC & Emmanuel LIPSZYC

About Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal is an Academy Award and Tony nominated actor as well as a producer of note with his company Nine Stories.

Alongside Hollywood's greatest filmmakers, Gyllenhaal has starred in over sixty feature films including Ang Lee's classic Brokeback Mountain, for which he received an Oscar® nomination and won a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor; Dan Gilroy's Nightcrawler, for which he received Golden Globe, BAFTA, SAG and Independent Spirit Award nominations, Richard Kelly's Donnie Darko; Sony Pictures highest grossing film of all time, Jon Watt's Spider-Man: Far From Home, and many more.

His stage work on Broadway includes the Tony nominated Sea Wall / A Life (Tony nomination Best Actor, Drama League Award); the hit revival of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George, and Constellations (Drama League award) and, on the West End; This is Our Youth (Evening Standard Award).

For the stage, Ninestories produced both Seawall / Alife and Jeremy O Harris's SLAVE PLAY – both shows received 16 Tony nominations combined for the 2020 Broadway season and both received nods for Best Play.

Most recently, Gyllenhaal re-teamed with director Antoine Fuqua to star in The Guilty for Netflix, which Nine Stories also produced. The film will be release Fall 2021. In early 2022 he will be seen starring in Michael Bay's action-thriller, Ambulance, for Universal.

About Johan Renck

Johan Renck is an award-winning Swedish film, television and music video director who is based in Stockholm, Sweden. Renck has worked worldwide with artists such as David Bowie, Beyonce and Madonna. His first feature film, Downloading Nancy, premiered at the 2008 Sundance Film Festival, and in 2019 and he directed the mini-series Chernobyl for HBO and SKY for which he won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special and the Directors Guild of America Award for Movies for Television and Limited Series. Prada Luna Rossa Ocean is Renck's first time working with Prada and with actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

