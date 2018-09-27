Prader-Willi California Foundation Participates In Marathon To Raise Awareness Of Syndrome

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prader-Willi California Foundation is uniting families from across California to bring awareness to their child's genetic disorder, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS). These families are participating in the 2018 Jet Blue Long Beach Marathon and Aquarium of the Pacific 5k races to raise awareness and funds for the organization.

To learn more about PWS and the work of PWCF visit www.PWCF.org

PWCF is a proud Official Charity of this event for the third year in a row and assembles the resilient Team PWCF (follow us on Facebook!) each year to walk, run and raise awareness for PWS among some 24,000 of our SoCal neighbors. They encourage people to drop by to say hi at the PWCF booth at the Fitness Expo at the Long Beach Convention Center, and to sign up and help raise upwards of $10,000 to fund camp scholarships, PWS specific medical clinics, advocacy services, family support groups and more.

WHAT: The Jet Blue Long Beach Marathon & Half Marathon and Aquarium of the Pacific 5k

WHERE: Long Beach, CA

WHEN: October 6 & 7, 2018 (REGISTRATION NOW OPEN)

Support Team PWCF with your donation today! For more information visit: https://www.firstgiving.com/event/pwcf/teampwcf2018/, or visit Team PWCF on Facebook.

Prader-Willi syndrome is the leading genetic cause of obesity and its hallmark symptoms include low muscle tone, an insatiable drive to eat no matter how much has been eaten, and behavioral symptoms similar to and often more severe than those experienced by persons with Autism. No known medication controls or even reduces the insatiable appetite. Undiagnosed and unmanaged, PWS causes morbid obesity and premature death. But there are management strategies that save lives and improve the quality of life of all who are impacted by this complex medical disorder. A diagnosis of PWS does not have to mean morbid obesity. The outlook for persons born with PWS is better than ever before.

Prader-Willi California Foundation

Contact: Emily Dame, M.Ed., Executive Director

310.372.5053

info@pwcf.org

www.PWCF.org

SOURCE Prader-Willi California Foundation

Related Links

http://www.PWCF.org

