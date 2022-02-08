Praesidian Capital Opens Oklahoma Office

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Praesidian Capital, a private equity firm with offices in New York and London, has announced today that it will be opening an office in Oklahoma City and has added two experienced investment professionals both of whom will be based in Oklahoma. Brad Grow has joined the team as an Operating Partner and Kevin Burke has joined as a Managing Director.

Jason Drattell, Praesidian Founder said: "We've been investing in lower middle market companies across the U.S. for more than 20 years and have been active in Oklahoma and its surrounding states. The region is well positioned for further growth and we are excited to establish a permanent presence. Brad and Kevin bring significant operational and deal experience and will lead Praesidian's efforts to identify privately held businesses in the region."

"I'm very excited to join the Praesidian team as we see ample opportunities to invest in lower middle market businesses and partner with talented founders and entrepreneurs," said Brad Grow. Mr. Grow brings more than 20 years of private equity experience and prior to that he was the CFO of a NASDAQ listed national market company. Kevin Burke is joining the Praesidian team with more than 10 years of deal experience and is also a proven CEO and operator of lower middle market businesses.

Tom Duffy, Praesidian Capital Partner said: "We are excited to continue to expand the Praesidian footprint as we build out our private equity business. Brad and Kevin are talented investment professionals and we are fortunate to have them on board."

About Praesidian Capital

Praesidian Capital is an innovative private investment firm focused on control investments in private lower middle market businesses in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and selectively in Northern Europe. For more information, visit www.praesidian.com.

To discuss prospective investment opportunities please contact:

Media Contact:

Linda Dignelli

212-520-2619

[email protected]

SOURCE Praesidian Capital