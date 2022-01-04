Praesidian Capital's Portfolio Company Round 2 Acquires Big Country Toys

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Round 2, a leading collectibles company and portfolio company of Praesidian Capital, today announced the acquisition of Big Country Toys ("Big Country"). Headquartered in Arkansas, Big Country is a designer, manufacturer and retailer of premium farm, ranch and rodeo toys and collectibles. The acquisition further expands Round 2's robust product offering and opens up a new growth channel for the rapidly growing company.

Tom Duffy, Praesidian Capital Partner said: "Round 2 is a world class leader in the collectibles industry that has built its reputation on delivering premium products to a growing and passionate customer base. We are excited to continue to expand the product line across new verticals and we believe that the Big Country brand is a great strategic fit for Round 2."

Tom Lowe, CEO of Round 2, commented, "Innovation and quality design have always been at the core of Round 2's success so we are thrilled to be adding the Big Country line. Big Country has demonstrated impressive growth over the past few years and we see tremendous potential as we offer this new product category to our mass merchant and hobby customers. We look forward to working with the Big Country team and building upon a great brand."

About Round 2

Headquartered in South Bend, Indiana and founded in 2007, Round 2 is an innovative collectibles company that produces die cast cars, model kits, including classic cars and spaceships, slot cars and other hobby products. The company has dozens of license agreements with well-known brands such as General Motors, Ford, Star Trek and Star Wars and sells through major retailers including Walmart, Target, and Hobby Lobby. Round 2 also sells through its e-commerce platform – www.autoworldstore.com . The Company also owns several well-known brands many of which date back to the 1960s. A few of the long-running model kit and diecast brands, owned by Round 2 include AMT, Polar Lights, Hawk, MPC, Lindberg and Auto World. Round 2 also has license agreements with iconic brands such as Johnny Lightning and Racing Champions. For more information, visit www.round2corp.com or www.autoworldstore.com .

About Praesidian Capital

Praesidian Capital is an innovative private investment firm focused on control investments in private lower middle market businesses in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and selectively in Northern Europe. For more information, visit www.praesidian.com .

