Prager Metis Appoints Jerry Eitel as Chief Metaverse Officer to Oversee Metaverse Strategy

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prager Metis, a leading international advisory and accounting firm, appointed Jerry Eitel as Chief Metaverse Officer (CMVO) to oversee the firm's Metaverse strategy and operations. In his role as the chief metaverse officer, Eitel will manage Prager Metis' Metaverse-related projects as well as the company's office in Decentraland.

Jerry Eitel, Chief Metaverse Officer for Prager Metis

As Chief Metaverse Officer, Eitel will oversee expansion and planning for Prager Metis' Metaverse clients. His responsibilities will include managing the organization of strategic partnerships for companies and individuals looking to scale a brand while also establishing the partnership ecosystem and management. In addition, he will serve as the liaison between individuals and businesses connected to Metaverse-related projects, collaborations, and more. Metaverse projects may involve a range of roles, departments, and partners. Eitel will help lead projects while managing the teams throughout the various phases of each Metaverse project. These could include taxation and advisory components for virtual goods, avatars, NFTs, gaming, real estate, events, and more.

"Since opening our virtual office in Decentraland earlier this year, we are seeing phenomenal Metaverse opportunities, and I am excited to take on this role for the firm," said Jerry Eitel, Prager Metis' Chief Metaverse Officer. "It is important for individuals and businesses to have the tools and resources necessary to successfully enter and thrive in this environment. The creativity going into this space is fantastic, and there is significant investment being made, but many don't realize the compliance issues or the various roles required to execute Metaverse projects. Prager Metis and our affiliate Banquet Labs have invested a great deal in training across all practice areas to ensure we offer clients a strategic partner and an in-depth understanding of all things Metaverse related."

Prager Metis offers educational workshops and web3 tours to provide individuals and companies looking to break into the Metaverse with tailored materials and information as it relates to areas of interest. Prager Metis also offers training and onboarding for setting up wallets, blockchain technology, discord moderator training, smart contracts, Metaverse host training, and more.

Prager Metis opened the first-ever CPA firm office in the Metaverse platform, Decentraland, in January 2022. As part of a joint venture with Banquet LLC, Prager Metis offers real-world services and expertise needed to navigate the Metaverse from a strategic, financial, tax, and creative perspective. Prager Metis has been actively advising and strategizing with businesses and individuals on Metaverse questions and projects across a variety of industries, including but not limited to digital assets, sports, art, entertainment, music, healthcare, fashion, hospitality, real estate, banking and financial institutions, investment companies, and more.

For more information about Prager Metis, visit www.PragerMetis.com.

About Prager Metis

Headquartered in New York City, and with offices in North America, Europe, and Asia, Prager Metis, an affiliate of Prager Metis International, LLC, is one of the nation's fastest growing accounting and advisory firms, offering a full range of accounting, audit, tax, consulting, and international services. Prager Metis is recognized as a Top 40 Accounting Firm. For more information, please visit www.pragermetis.com.

