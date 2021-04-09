Prager Metis Opens New Miami Office and Welcomes New Managing Principal - Ricardo Aramburo Williams

"The expansion of Prager Metis' presence in the South Florida region and the addition of Ricardo to our team will not only able us to continue to provide excellent services to our existing and increasing client base, but will allow us to focus on the expansion of our Latin American Services Group," says National Managing Partner, Lori Roth. "We are excited to be expanding our presence in Florida and to continue our commitment to provide services to diverse businesses and individuals throughout the region."

With over 16 years of experience, Ricardo is seasoned in assessing technical challenges within and outside of the client's industry, and in analyzing the operative and tax implications of business set-ups, corporate reorganizations, and M&A transactions for multinational clients. He brings with him a familiarity in working with teams in the U.S., Latin America, Europe, and Asia, and providing accounting, tax, and financial services to a wide variety of industries including retail and consumer products, contract manufacturing, technology, agribusiness, real estate, hospitality, and high-net-worth.

"The firm's desire to expand their Latin American Services Group was a perfect fit with my background and expertise, " said Ricardo. "We also share a commitment to provide every client with outstanding and personal service, and I am very excited to be part of the Prager Metis team."

