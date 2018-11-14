PRAI Beauty Announces The Launch Of The Cathy Kangas Foundation For Animals

Expand the Free the Shelters campaign – PRAI Beauty's successful campaign to help homeless animals by paying adoption fees. The goal is to end the senseless euthanization of the 3.2 million healthy dogs and cats in our animal shelters and the thousands more that languish in shelters hoping to find a forever home. Since May 2017 , the Free the Shelters campaign has saved more than 5,000 animals at 65 shelters.

Outreach to rescue teams that save animals from natural disasters such as hurricanes and wildfires.

Support the rehabilitation of chimpanzees used in laboratory experiments and medical research by relocating them to sanctuaries.

Kangas, a long-time supporter of animal welfare, is a member of the Board of Directors of the Humane Society of the United States and the recipient of its prestigious "Compassion in Action" award for her work to end the Canadian seal hunt. She has been recognized by the Wall Street Journal and other publications for her groundbreaking work, is the Hometown Hero at Channel 12 in her home state of Connecticut and was nominated as a CNN Hero. She is the proud owner of four rescue dogs.

"I started my Foundation because so many people have inquired about how they can help make a difference in the lives of animals. I wanted to give my PRAI Beauty customers a way to join me in saving animals in need. We have always donated a percentage of sales from the PRAI Beauty skin care range to reputable animal welfare organizations and through my new Foundation we will expand our efforts," said Kangas.

About PRAI Beauty

PRAI Beauty is the leader in cruelty-free skincare that supports animal causes. Known globally as the neck authority with the #1 selling neck cream in the world, Ageless Throat & Décolletage Crème, with one sold every 60 seconds. This efficacious skincare range delivers results in 7 days and is a home shopping phenomenon. On a mission to help animals, the line is Leaping Bunny and PETA certified with a percentage of the sales supporting animal welfare. Through PRAI Beauty's Free the Shelters campaign more than 5,000 animals have been adopted since its inception in 2017 as the brand helps to empty animal shelters nationwide. PRAI is available online at www.hsn.com and www.praibeauty.com

