Prairie Wildlife Awarded Orvis 2020 Lodge of the Year

"We are excited and humbled to be chosen as the Orvis 2020 Lodge of the Year. This is a tremendous honor for Prairie Wildlife and our staff who work tirelessly improving every aspect of our business from lodging, food service, hunting, and our facilities. We consistently strive to provide the best experience with new, challenging opportunities for our friends and customers," stated owner Jimmy Bryan.

For the past thirty-four years, the allocation of this award has been based on several merits including customer feedback, the operation's environmental commitment and stewardship of their resources, and their partnership with Orvis in providing the finest sporting experience possible.

"Prairie Wildlife has proven itself to be a leader in the field of destination wingshooting. Their commitment to service is exemplary, and they truly shine in their efforts to conserve and promote native quail habitat." – Reid Bryant, Endorsed Operations Manager for Orvis.

As a conservation-driven sporting lodge, Prairie Wildlife takes pride in its relationship with nearby Mississippi State University having over twenty years of research involving quail habitats, prairie restoration, and returning quail to their natural habitats.

Learn more about their conservation efforts here: prairiewildlife.com/our-efforts

In addition to quail, guests may enjoy hunting dove, pheasant, white-tailed deer, rabbit, and more. They also offer a wide variety of target shooting experiences including a simulated tower pheasant hunt, shooting clays over water from a 5-stand, to shooting on the property's newest Helice fields. Recently, this new Prairie Wildlife addition was chosen by the United States Helice Association as the location for the Helice National Championship for 2020.

Offering several well-appointed rooms as well as a rustic 1800s cabin, Prairie Wildlife can accommodate many meetings, parties, and small weddings featuring chef-prepared meals.

Activities such as horseback riding, the Land Rover® Driving Experience, fishing, and nature walks allow guests to enjoy the beauty of one of the most endangered ecosystems—the Mississippi tallgrass black prairie.

Contact

Emily Essary

662-494-5858

[email protected]

SOURCE Prairie Wildlife

Related Links

https://www.prairiewildlife.com

