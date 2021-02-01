Prakas & Co. Announces Sale of Deerfield Beach's Two Georges at The Cove to LM Restaurants

Two Georges at The Cove has been a South Florida staple since 2010, when the Scaggs family, a lineage of expert restaurateurs, purchased the signature Cove Restaurant. Today, the restaurant is known for serving up fresh seafood, tasty salads, and juicy burgers with a side of luxurious intracoastal views. Diners have enjoyed the ample drink specials, live entertainment, charity events, and family-friendly environment for 40 years – all of which will still be available under the restaurant's new owners.

"Two Georges at The Cove is a staple in Deerfield Beach and one of South Florida's premier waterfront establishments. It was a pleasure to serve as the exclusive broker on behalf of LM Restaurants, who's been a client of ours for more than 25 years," said Christian Prakas, co-owner of Prakas & Co. "LM Restaurants is a family-owned and operated hospitality company that understands the importance of community, and Two Georges at The Cove is the perfect addition to their growing portfolio."

LM Restaurants was founded by Lou and Joy Moshakos – a husband and wife duo who opened their first restaurant in Florida nearly four decades ago. Today, the hospitality company operates several leading establishments, including Carolina Ale House, and is ran by the next generation of Moshakos. With deep North Carolina roots, the restaurant group is an industry leader known for creating local gathering spaces that feature great food, stellar service, and every customer is treated like family.

Two Georges at The Cove is open daily until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight on Friday and Saturday. Drinks are half price from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and boat dockage is available. The restaurant will host its 11th annual Billfish Tournament on February 4 - 6, 2021, and all proceeds will benefit The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County. To register or for sponsorship inquiries, visit https://twogeorgesrestaurant.com or call (954) 427-0353.

For more information on Prakas & Co. or for inquiries, visit www.prakascompany.com or call (561) 368-0003.

About Prakas & Co.:

Prakas & Co. is a full-service premier restaurant brokerage firm headquartered in Boca Raton. Established in 1999, Prakas & Co. has sold or leased more than 450 restaurants and commercial properties in the last 19 years. It covers small café sales and leases, all the way up to some of the largest national and global restaurant groups real estate needs. Prakas & Co. provides personalized services ― including business sales, franchise tenant representation, consulting, sales, and leasing services. South Florida's hottest restaurant corridors, including Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach, Clematis Street in West Palm Beach, and Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, have all been enhanced by the Prakas touch. For more information, visit www.prakascompany.com, call 561.368.0003, or email [email protected].

