Praktice AI's Digital COVID Vaccine Assistant for Health Systems is autonomously navigating vaccine seekers 24x7

"As managing the current vaccine administration is a once-in-a-century challenge, it's very essential for health systems to shun the conventional digital solutions and adopt a fully plug-and-play care navigation technology," said Srinath Akula, co-founder, and chief executive officer, Praktice. "Our technology brings an extreme agility to the patient communication at health systems in responding to the dynamically changing vaccination policies from Federal and state governments and guidelines from the CDC & FDA."

The technology is available in 3 modules, with an essential module that can be deployed in a matter of 3 - 4 business days on the digital assets of health systems, as a plug-and-play software subscription. The more advanced modules which include integrations with EHR or CRM systems offer great insights into the demand from various patient groups thereby allowing health systems to plan the whole immunization program effectively.

With a strong natural language processing at its core, Praktice also offers a voice-based solution to autonomously receive and answer inbound calls to the vaccine hotline, and fallback to patient support personnel in case necessary. In the pilot environments, the solution was able to autonomously navigate over 75% of the patients without needing to involve a human in the care navigation.

About Praktice AI

Praktice.ai provides an AI powered Care Navigation technology for health systems to guide patients to the right care options, optimize care utilization, enable better care outcomes, and increase revenue. Their unique technology of medical natural language processing, interviewing/triaging, operational intelligence, and a human-driven, empathetic approach integrated with the EMRs allows health systems to solve traditionally complex care issues, ensuring that patients receive the best care experience. https://www.praktice.ai

Flagship product - Digital Care Navigation

Praktice has one of the most advanced care navigation technologies, that navigates patients through the entire care journey in the health systems, pre, during, and post consultation. With integrations available to provider match software, EHRs, and CRM solutions, this care navigator does not just reduce operational costs, but also significantly influences patient outcomes by ensuring each step in the care journey is optimized.

