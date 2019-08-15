prAna Offers $100K to Quit Your Day Job and Chase Your Dream

"The goal of this promotion is to spread our Clothing for Positive Change philosophy," said Jeff Haack, VP of Global Marketing, prAna. "By asking the question, 'how can prAna help you affect positive change in your life', we are giving our audience a means to share their stories about what positive change looks like for them."

To apply, applicants must submit a one- to three-minute video detailing their current job and their dream job. The more inspirational and original the story the better. When possible, applicants are encouraged to show their passion in action. Submissions will be reviewed by a panel of prAna representatives who will select a finalist based on their passion, boldness, and originality. Once selected, the winner will be asked to quit their day job and share updates along their journey. The $100,000 prize will be distributed in quarterly payments of $25,000 each. The entry period is August 15, 2019 to September 16, 2019. To be eligible you must be 21 years or older and a legal resident of the US.

Visit prana.com/dreamjob for additional details and to enter.

We inspire you to chase adventure, thrive, and stay active in your unique way. We strive to responsibly outfit those adventures with respect for the planet and its people. We commit to education and exploration in the name of progress so we can all create clothing for positive change. Whether you're commuting to work or wandering the globe, rest assured we've been there and used those moments to design better and sustainably made product. prana.com

