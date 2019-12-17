Prasco launches NuvaRing® (etonogestrel/ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring) Authorized Generic in the United States

MASON, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prasco announced today the launch of the authorized generic of NuvaRing® (etonogestrel/ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring). This is Prasco's 9th authorized generic launch in partnership with Merck & Co., Inc., and the 9th women's health product Prasco has brought to market. Etonogestrel/Ethinyl Estradiol Vaginal Ring is a small, flexible vaginal ring used by women to prevent pregnancy.

"We are proud to launch the authorized generic of NuvaRing®, an important women's health product," said Prasco Chief Executive Officer, Chris Arington. "Authorized generics provide continuity of care when transitioning from the branded product," stated Arington.

Prasco expects the Etonogestrel/Ethinyl Estradiol Vaginal Ring to be available across the country. A product locator tool is available at www.AuthorizedGenerics.com/pharmacies-near-you/ to help patients find nearby pharmacies dispensing Prasco authorized generics.

NuvaRing® is a registered trademark of Merck & Co., Inc.

Important Safety Information

Do not use Etonogestrel/Ethinyl Estradiol Vaginal Ring if you smoke cigarettes and are over age 35. Smoking increases your risk of serious heart and blood vessel problems from combination hormonal contraceptives (CHCs) including heart attack, blood clots, or stroke which can be fatal. This risk increases with age and the number of cigarettes smoked.

The use of a CHC, like Etonogestrel/Ethinyl Estradiol Vaginal Ring, is associated with increased risks of several serious side effects, including blood clots, stroke, or heart attack. Etonogestrel/Ethinyl Estradiol Vaginal Ring is not for women with a history of these conditions or any condition that makes your blood more likely to clot. The risk of getting blood clots may be greater with the type of progestin in Etonogestrel/Ethinyl Estradiol Vaginal Ring than with some other progestins in certain low-dose birth control pills. The risk of blood clots is highest when you first start using CHCs and when you restart the same or different CHC after not using it for a month or more.

Etonogestrel/Ethinyl Estradiol Vaginal Ring is also not for women with high blood pressure that medicine can't control; diabetes with kidney, eye, nerve, or blood vessel damage; certain kinds of severe migraine headaches; liver disease or liver tumors; take any Hepatitis C drug combination containing ombitasvir/paritaprevir/ritonavir, with or without dasabuvir, as this may increase levels of the liver enzyme "alanine aminotransferase" (ALT) in the blood; unexplained vaginal bleeding; breast cancer or any cancer that is sensitive to female hormones; or if you are or may be pregnant.

Etonogestrel/Ethinyl Estradiol Vaginal Ring does not protect against HIV infection (AIDS) and other sexually transmitted infections.

The most common side effects reported by users of Etonogestrel/Ethinyl Estradiol Vaginal Ring are irritation inside your vagina or on your cervix; headache (including migraine); mood changes (including depression); the ring slipping out or causing discomfort; nausea and vomiting; vaginal discharge; weight gain; vaginal discomfort; breast pain, discomfort, or tenderness; painful menstrual periods; abdominal pain; acne; and less sexual desire.

About Prasco

Prasco, the Authorized Generic Company, is a privately held healthcare company located in Mason, Ohio. Over 50 of the most innovative and trusted brand companies have relied on Prasco to bring their products to the generic marketplace as Authorized Generics. As the acknowledged category leader, Prasco has launched over 90 Authorized Generics, providing patients with brand quality at more affordable prices in over 60,000 pharmacies nationwide. For more information, visit www.prasco.com .

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA.

Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please read the Patient Information for Etonogestrel/Ethinyl Estradiol Vaginal Ring, including the information about the increased risk of serious cardiovascular side effects, especially in women who smoke, and discuss it with your health care provider. The physician Prescribing Information also is available.

