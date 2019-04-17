Pratt & Miller Supports Nikola Motors

Pratt & Miller and Nikola began working together in 2015, when the start up's visionary, Trevor Milton, sought the services of the Michigan-based product development company to support the design, development and prototype build of their off-road electric NZT vehicle, as well as their hydrogen electric class 6-8 semi-trucks.

"Having the opportunity to work with a company like Nikola is exciting because they are truly transforming transportation in both powersports and commercial trucking," said Matt Carroll, Pratt & Miller CEO. "We have a team of really smart people who not only love building hardware, but they also love solving really difficult problems while they do it. Nikola challenged our team to balance performance and emissions, regardless of vehicle size and purpose, and we are confident that we have delivered."

"Our team of experts is proud to be a strategic partner to the Nikola Motors team," said Christopher Andrews, Pratt & Miller's Director of Mobility and Innovation. "Our customers are always forward-thinking and at the leading edge of technology. It's nice to see Nikola receiving the success they deserve with these industry changing products."

Pratt & Miller Mobility is revolutionizing the future of mobility by providing expertise in autonomy, vehicle dynamics, lightweighting, electrification, and aerodynamics.

