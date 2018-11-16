Pratt & Whitney Canada Receives Transport Canada Approval for Significant Cycle Limit Increases on PT6A-140 Engines with Direct Benefits for Broad Base of Operators

RENO, Nev., Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney Canada, a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), today announced it has received approval from Transport Canada to increase cycle limits on its PT6A-140, -140A and -140AG engines. These increases – made possible through comprehensive parts testing and model analyses – will extend the life of Low Cycle Fatigue (LCF) parts such as the power and compressor turbine disks and the impeller.

"We are committed to exploring and developing innovative solutions that keep our customers flying longer and at reduced operating and maintenance costs," said Nicholas Kanellias, Vice President, General Aviation at Pratt & Whitney Canada. "For the vast majority of PT6A-140 series operators, these extensions will push the requirement to replace LCF parts further into the future."

An engine cycle is counted every time an engine is started, flown and then shutdown. An abbreviated cycle is counted when an engine remains running between flights. The cycle limits for the PT6A-140-series engines have now been increased by up to 60 percent for the following parts: from 12,000 cycles to 16,000 cycles for the power turbine disk, from 10,000 cycles to 16,000 cycles for the compressor turbine disk and from 19,000 cycles to 29,000 cycles for the impeller. Also as it pertains to the power turbine disk, the number of abbreviated cycles needed to count as a full cycle has increased from two to five.

"These numbers tell a compelling story for the maintenance costs of the PT6A-140 engine series," says Kanellias. "For PT6A-140-series operators who start their engines often, these changes mean our customers will have ample time on wing to reach their second overhaul at 8,000 hours. Operators performing fewer engine starts will see their cycle impacts extended beyond the third overhaul at 12,000 hours. So while operators must always count their engine cycles, the associated maintenance – and related cost – are reduced.

"The cycle limits on the PT6A engine do not dictate the timing of an overhaul, only the need to replace a specific part," explains Kanellias. "So today's initiative increases operator value by taking an engine with enhanced attributes and elevating it to yet another level of performance and durability. It's another reason that operators who want unmatched performance and reliability see the PT6A family as the engine of choice."

Pratt & Whitney customers can benefit from flexible and tailored solutions focused on driving greater availability and lowering maintenance costs. Solutions such as FAST™ (Full-Flight, Acquisition, Storage and Transmission) and Oil Analysis Technology program provide proactive, predictive and preventive engine health management, which also enables customers to optimize their operations and reduce operation costs.

