Prayer Vigil for Nipsey Hussle by LAPD & ACLC

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

What: In partnership with the Los Angeles Police Department, Dr. Luonne Abram Rouse, co-chair of the American Clergy Leadership Conference (ACLC) is calling all to Marathon Clothing 3420 Slauson Ave F, South Los Angeles for "A Time of Memorial Prayers". "We are keeping hope alive in the place where Nipsey Hussle was assassinated. Join us at 12:00 noon on Thursday, April 4, 2019."

Building on tomorrow's prayer vigil there will be a "Peace Starts with Me" rally, a joint project of ACLC and Family Federation for World Peace and Unification held at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, CA, pastor Bishop Noel Jones, on Saturday, April 6th, 2019.

Where: Marathon Clothing, 3420 Slauson Ave F, South Los Angeles

When: Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 12:00 p.m.

FFWPU USA

Family Federation for World Peace and Unification

Nancy Jubb

212-997-0057

press@familyfed.org

Irving Street

Ron Lucas

973-643-6262

rlucas@irvingstreetrep.com

SOURCE Family Federation for World Peace and Unification

