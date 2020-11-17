PRC Research Finds Nearly Three-Fourths of American Adults Aged 65+ Face Multiple Chronic Conditions

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PRC, a leader in healthcare experience solutions, announced today significant findings from their 2020 National Health Survey focused on senior citizens living in the US. According to the survey, 73% of American adults aged 65+ live with multiple chronic conditions, with 49.4% experiencing three or more.

PRC conducts their National Health Survey triennially, collecting data on a variety of community and population health topics from households across the country. Findings from the survey are released as downloadable briefs and published on the organization's online Insights page, with their latest brief titled "Risks to Healthy Aging."

"The unpredictability of 2020 has made it critical for us to share up-to-date insights that accurately reflect the country," said Bruce Lockwood, Senior Vice President, Community Health. "We want to help healthcare organizations in any way we can, and we look forward to sharing more briefs from our latest National Health Survey in the near future."

In addition to chronic conditions, "Risks to Healthy Aging" explores several factors that commonly affect the health of aging adults, with other findings from the brief including:

64.4% of American adults aged 65+ have experienced chronic pain in 2020

30% of American adults aged 65+ have fallen in 2020, with 34.1% of fall victims being injured as a result

High blood pressure (64.3%) leads chronic disease prevalence among American adults aged 65+, followed by high blood cholesterol (51.7%) and arthritis (40.3%)

PRC uses findings from their National Health Survey as benchmarks when conducting Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) research, which equips organizations with insights about the unique health conditions and needs of the populations they serve.

"The coronavirus has brought health to the forefront of America's conscience, so with the National Health Survey, we hope to provide answers to the country's questions and growing curiosity." said Joe Inguanzo, Ph.D., PRC President and CEO.

In July 2020, PRC also conducted a National Coronavirus Community Impact Survey. The survey analyzed how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the country, with the findings available as an infographic on PRC's Insights page.

Download PRC's "Risks to Healthy Aging" brief at https://prccustomresearch.com/risks-to-healthy-aging/

