Pre-insulated Pipes Market to Grow by USD 3.25 Billion During 2021-2025 | Key Vendor Insights and Forecasts | Technavio

Pre-insulated Pipes Market: Global increase in the use of district heating and cooling systems to drive growth

District energy distribution systems offer more advantages than the individual heating and cooling of buildings. Pre-insulated district heating pipelines meet the demand for heat energy in a city by delivering heat in the form of hot water. Heat energy and hot water are supplied to buildings, and each building can individually control the temperature. Coldwater returns to the energy center, where it is heated and circulated again. Denmark, Switzerland, and the US, among other countries, exhibit a high demand for DHC, whereas the UAE and Kuwait are the key users of district cooling systems. Thus, the increased demand for district heating and cooling systems drives the demand for pre-insulated pipes.

As per Technavio, the reduction in carbon footprint and increase in energy efficiency will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Pre-insulated Pipes Market: Reduction in carbon footprint and increase in energy efficiency

Greenhouse gas (GHG) emission is a serious concern as greenhouse gases in the atmosphere lead to climate change. Many developed and developing nations are making efforts to reduce their carbon footprint. Pre-insulated pipes save energy, reduce GHG emissions, and produce low carbon footprints by reducing heat loss from bare pipes. Most professionals in the insulation industry prefer pre-insulated pipes as these pipes ensure energy savings. Chemical facilities, the petrochemical industry, and commercial buildings, which use high steam in their manufacturing process, use pre-insulated pipes to reduce energy loss and GHG emissions. The increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions and initiatives taken to reduce carbon footprint are key factors driving the global pre-insulated pipes market.

"The increasing awareness about energy saving, contribution toward reducing carbon footprint, and development in infrastructural facilities will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Pre-insulated Pipes Market: Major Vendors

aquatherm GmbH

Georg Fischer Ltd.

Insul-Pipe Systems

KC Polymers Pvt. Ltd.

LOGSTOR A/S

Pre-insulated Pipes Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the pre-insulated pipes market by product (Flexible pre-insulated pipes and Rigid pre-insulated pipes) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the pre-insulated pipes market in 2021, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the increase in demand for pre-insulated pipes in construction and industrial sectors.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

