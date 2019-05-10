Pre-IPO Marketplace Leader Forge Hires Senior Executive To Lead Digital Asset Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forge Global Inc. (Forge), the leading fintech institution that enables an entirely new and alternative approach to financial liquidity, today announced that Michael Carrier is joining the company as SVP of Digital Assets.

"Michael is a veteran CTO, tech startup founder and executive leader," said Kelly Rodriques, CEO of Forge, whose proprietary platform connects the right investors to the right unicorn companies in the private markets. "As Forge continues to scale our business in the private markets, we're pursuing innovation that recognizes the potential impact that digital assets — from tokenization to alternative assets— will have in the space. Michael's unique experience at the intersection of capital markets, technology and entrepreneurship positions him well to lead our digital asset strategy."

Carrier is the former CTO of IRA Services, a company Forge acquired earlier this year to make it easier for investors to access private equity investments. Prior to IRA Services, Michael has been a capital markets trader, founder, and CEO of several successful tech companies, as well as a developer.

"It is a very exciting time in the emerging capital markets," Carrier said. "Tokenization of private securities represents a huge opportunity for the private markets and here at Forge we intend to open up that opportunity to all investors. I look forward to enabling a new marketplace for new digital as well as traditional assets."

About Forge

Forge is a premier trading, settlement and custody partner for a wide range of investors in the private markets. Established in 2014 as Equidate Inc., the company protects the Innovator's vision and the Innovation Economy by creating liquidity in the private markets. Forge has completed nearly $2 billion in transaction volume since inception. Forge was founded by Y Combinator alumni and backed by top investors including Tim Draper, Peter Thiel, FT Partners, and Munich Re. Forge's platform allows employees and investors in privately held innovation firms to liquidate a portion of their shares and provides private and institutional investors access to top companies like Spotify, Lyft, and 23andMe before their IPO.

