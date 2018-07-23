Pre-Market Research Reports on Generic Drugs Stocks -- Tricida, Zoetis, Adamas Pharma, and Allergan

NEW YORK, July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

On Friday, key US indices were bearish as the NASDAQ Composite finished the trading session down 0.07%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.03% lower; and the S&P 500 was down 0.09%.

Tricida

USA-headquartered Tricida Inc.'s stock finished Friday's session 1.30% lower at $29.50. A total volume of 75,954 shares was traded. The stock has advanced 13.46% on an YTD basis. Shares of the Company, which focuses on developing therapeutics to address renal, metabolic, and cardiovascular disease, are trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 2.64% and 2.64%, respectively.

On July 02nd, 2018, Tricida announced the closing of its initial public offering of 13,455,000 shares of its common stock, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 1,755,000 shares of common stock for total gross proceeds of approximately $255.6 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The shares began trading on The NASDAQ Global Select Market on June 28th, 2018 under the symbol "TCDA".

Zoetis

Shares in USA-based Zoetis Inc. ended at $85.29, down 0.15% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.98 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 35.92% in the last twelve months and 18.39% on an YTD basis. Shares of the Company, which discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the US and internationally, are trading above its 200-day moving average by 9.43%. Moreover, shares of Zoetis have an RSI of 48.25 and have a dividend yield of 0.59%.

On June 29th, 2018, Zoetis announced that it will host a webcast and conference call on August 02nd, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. ET. CEO, Juan Ramón Alaix, and Executive Vice President and CFO, Glenn David, will review the Company's Q2 2018 financial results and respond to questions from financial analysts during the call.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals

USA-based Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s stock ended last Friday's session 0.15% lower at $27.09 with a total trading volume of 356,488 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 53.75% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 2.24%. Additionally, shares of Adamas Pharma, which discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders, have an RSI of 54.04.

On July 09th, 2018, Adamas Pharma announced that the compensation committee of its Board of Directors granted two new employees the option to purchase an aggregate of 29,531 shares of its common stock, at a per share exercise price of $25.74, the closing trading price that day, and restricted stock units to acquire 4,921 shares of the common stock.

On July 16th, 2018, research firm H.C. Wainwright initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $45 per share.

Allergan

On Friday, shares in USA-headquartered Allergan PLC recorded a trading volume of 1.50 million shares. The stock finished the day 0.92% lower at $171.79. The Company's shares have advanced 8.38% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 4.26% and 1.46%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Allergan, which develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide, have an RSI of 51.67 and have a dividend yield of 1.68%.

On July 10th, 2018, Allergan announced the launch of a new, over-the-counter artificial tear formulation, REFRESH® REPAIR Lubricant Eye Drops. REFRESH® REPAIR is the latest addition to the REFRESH® portfolio and is the first and only artificial tear in the US formulated with carboxymethylcellulose, hyaluronic acid, and osmoprotectants.

SOURCE Stock Trader Report