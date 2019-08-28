Pre-Sale Home Renovation Company, Curbio Inc. Recognized as one of the Largest Remodeling Companies

POTOMAC, Md., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio Inc , a fast-growing real estate technology company that specializes in pre-sale home renovation, has been recognized in REMODELER's Magazine's 2019 List of Top Remodelers , which ranks the nation's most successful full-service, replacement and specialty remodeling companies.

"Curbio's first full year in business was 2018, so to rank on REMODELER'S list this early in our growth is something we're very proud of. It's evidence that we're both scaling quickly and providing exceptional service to Realtors and sellers," said Rikki Rogers, Curbio's Vice President of Marketing.

Curbio has introduced proprietary technology and data into the pre-sale home renovation model to streamline the process and reduce the stress on agents and their sellers. Their solution is turnkey: Curbio manages the entire project--from hiring subcontractors and selecting materials to managing the installation and ensuring the quality of its work with a one-year warranty. Finally, its "renovate now, pay when you sell" model allows sellers to renovate before listing without any cash upfront.

Curbio recently announced $7 million in Series A funding and won the National Association of Realtors' iOi Pitch Battle , beating out 14 competitors at the Seattle event.

Curbio is currently operating in the metro regions surrounding Washington D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia and South Jersey, Atlanta, Orlando, Tampa, Houston, Dallas, and Phoenix, and will launch operations in Miami and Chicago within the next two months.

SOURCE Curbio Inc.

Related Links

https://www.curbio.com

