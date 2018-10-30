Pre-Sterilized / Ready-to-Use Primary Packaging Markets, 2030

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Pre-Sterilized / Ready-to-Use Primary Packaging: Focus on Cartridges, Syringes and Vials, 2018-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Pre-Sterilized / Ready-to-Use Primary Packaging Systems: Focus on Cartridges, Syringes and Vials, 2018-2030' report offers a comprehensive study of the current scenario and future potential of the RTU primary packaging components market. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the various types of containers that are available in the aforementioned format, including cartridges, syringes and vials, and their respective closure systems (such as stoppers, needle shields and plungers).



Pharmaceutical packaging plays a key role in ensuring the sterility and quality of a drug product, while providing information related to its identity and, in certain cases, dosing instructions as well. Primary packaging, owing to the fact that it is in direct contact with the drug / therapy, is considered to be critical to the preservation of the product's stability, efficacy and safety.



Further, given the growing complexity of modern pharmacological interventions, especially biologics, it has become imperative for drug / therapy packaging considerations to be reevaluated, taking into consideration the evident shift from large batches of one remedy for everyone to smaller batches of more personalized treatment options. In addition to optimizing drug-packaging compatibility, stakeholders in the pharmaceutical packaging industry have adopted a number of other flexible solutions to reduce overall cost and expedite time to market.



The use of ready-to-use (RTU), or pre-sterilized / pre-treated, container-closure systems have emerged as a promising alternative to conventional primary packaging, adding significant value to streamline pharmaceutical fill / finish operations. These packaging components eliminate multiple steps in the overall fill / finish process (mainly washing, sterilizing and preparing containers), thereby, helping improve operational efficiencies in compliance with existing regulatory standards.



Owing to several other benefits, RTU container-closure systems have gradually gained popularity in the pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, many drug product manufacturers and fill / finish service providers have also adopted such systems to better serve their clients. In the future, as drug developers continue to strive to achieve greater flexibility in their operational protocols, RTU containers and closure systems are expected to play a key role.



In addition to other elements, the study includes:



A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of containers and closures that are available in the RTU format, featuring information on the companies that manufacture such products, their respective scale(s) of production, material(s) used for fabricating such components, packaging formats and affiliated fill volumes.

Elaborate profiles of key players in this domain; each profile features an overview of the company, its financial details, recent developments and a comprehensive future outlook.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in this domain in the recent past, covering acquisitions, supply agreements, product development agreements, licensing agreements and other relevant deals established in the period between 2011 and 2018.

An elaborate discussion on upcoming trends in the pharmaceutical industry that are likely to have an impact on the adoption of RTU container-closure systems.

A case study on the use of robots / robotics-based technologies in pharmaceutical manufacturing and fill / finish operations, along with profiles of industry players offering such equipment for handling RTU systems.

One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the market. Based on various parameters, such as target consumer segments, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided an informed estimate of the financial evolution of the market in the short and long terms, for the period 2018-2030. To account for the uncertainties associated with the adoption of RTU components and to add robustness to our predictions, we have provided three scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution. The research, analysis and insights presented in this report are backed by a deep understanding of insights gathered both from secondary and primary sources. All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.

Example Highlights

Currently, over 45 players are actively involved in providing RTU containers and / or closures, or equipment and services for RTU components. More than 50% of these players are based in Europe . Examples of recently established companies based in this region include (in alphabetical order, no selection criteria) ARaymond Life, Aseptic Technologies, Bio Elpida, Disposable Lab and Zellwag Pharmtech.

. Examples of recently established companies based in this region include (in alphabetical order, no selection criteria) ARaymond Life, Aseptic Technologies, Bio Elpida, Disposable Lab and Zellwag Pharmtech. The market for RTU packaging components is fragmented, featuring a mix of small-sized, mid-sized and large players. Presently, the more established stakeholders hold the majority share in the industry, offering multiple types of packaging products. Examples include players (in alphabetical order, no selection criteria) Aptar Pharma, Becton Dickinson , BioPharma Solutions, Daikyo Seiko, Gerresheimer and SCHOTT.

, BioPharma Solutions, Daikyo Seiko, Gerresheimer and SCHOTT. More than 70 primary packaging containers and / or closures are available in the RTU format. Around 50% of the products that we came across are RTU closures, while 35% are containers. Further, nearly 20% of the components are available as a combination of containers and their affiliated closures.

Close to 40% of the partnership agreements inked in the period between 2011 to 2018 were acquisitions. Most recently, in 2018, CSP Technologies and Triveni Polymer were acquired by Aptar Pharma and Gerresheimer, respectively. Other partnership models adopted by companies include supply agreements, product development agreements, licensing agreements and distribution agreements.

Driven by the rising demand for flexible fill / finish solutions and various initiatives to automate such operations, we expect the market for RTU packaging components to grow at an annualized rate of 11.9% to 2030. Owing to the rise in personalized therapeutics, RTU syringes are anticipated to witness the highest growth rate over the forecasted period.

The majority share of the revenues (close to 70%) is likely to be occupied by North America and Europe ; however, we believe that Asia Pacific region will grow at a faster rate of 14% as compared to other geographies over the next decade; this is attributed to the availability of low cost labor (ideal for large scale manufacturing operations), as well as the growing demand for high quality packaging components in this region.

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Pharmaceutical Packaging

3.2.1. Necessity of Pharmaceutical Packaging

3.2.2. Types of Packaging

3.2.3. Innovation in Pharmaceutical Packaging

3.2.4. Pharmaceutical Filling

3.2.5. Limitations of Traditional Primary Packaging

3.3. Ready-to-Use Primary Packaging

3.3.1. Advantages of Ready-to-Use Primary Packaging

3.3.2. Current Demand for Ready-to-Use Primary Packaging and Key Enablers

3.4. Concluding Remarks



4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Ready-to-Use Primary Packaging: Overall Landscape

4.3. Ready-to-Use Primary Packaging: List of Products

4.3.1 Ready-to-Use Primary Packaging: Landscape Analysis

4.3.1.1. Analysis by Type of Product

4.3.1.2. Analysis by Geographical Location of Manufacturer

4.3.1.3. Analysis by Scale of Production

4.3.2. Ready-to-Use Containers

4.3.2.1. Analysis by Type of Container

4.3.2.2. Analysis by Fabrication Material

4.3.3. Ready-to-Use Closures

4.3.3.1. Analysis by Type of Compatible Container

4.3.3.2. Analysis by Sterilization Method

4.3.4. Ready-to-Use Container-Closure Systems

4.3.4.1. Analysis by Type of Container

4.3.4.2. Analysis by Fabrication Material of Containers

4.4. Ready-to-Use Package Processing Equipment: List of Products

4.4.1. Analysis by Geographical Location of Manufacturer

4.4.1.1. Analysis by Type of Equipment

4.4.1.2. Analysis by Type of Container

4.5. Ready-to-Use Packaging Fill / Finish Service Providers



5. COMPANY PROFILES

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Aptar Pharma

5.3. Gerresheimer Group

5.4. Ningbo Zhengli Pharmaceutical Packing

5.5. Nipro PharmaPackaging

5.6. Ompi

5.7. SCHOTT

5.8. West Pharmaceutical Services



6. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Partnership Models

6.3. Ready-to-Use Primary Packaging: List of Partnerships

6.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

6.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

6.3.3. Analysis by Focus Area

6.3.4. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships



7. UPCOMING TRENDS IN PHARMACEUTICAL PACKAGING

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Shift to Self-Medication Options using Drug Delivery Devices

7.3. Development of Improved Packaging Components and Efforts to Optimize Manufacturing Costs

7.4. Availability of Modular Facilities

7.5. Advent of Personalized Therapies and Provisions for Automating Fill / Finish Operations

7.6. Increase in Partnership Activity

7.7. Increasing Activity in Developing Regions

7.8. Concluding Remarks



8. CASE STUDY: ROBOTS IN PHARMACEUTICAL PACKAGING

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Role of Robots in Pharmaceutical Industry

8.2.1. Advantages of Robotic Systems

8.2.2. Disadvantages of Robotic Systems

8.3. Companies Providing Robots to the Pharmaceutical Industry

8.4. Companies using Robotic Systems for Pharmaceutical Packaging

8.4.1. Aseptic Technologies

8.4.2. AST

8.4.3. Bosch Packaging Technology

8.4.4. Dara Pharmaceutical Packaging

8.4.5. Fedegari Group

8.4.6. IMA

8.4.7. Steriline

8.4.8. Vanrx Pharmasystems



9. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Forecast Methodology

9.3. Global Ready-to-Use Primary Packaging Market, 2018-2030

9.4. Global Ready-to-Use Primary Packaging Market: Distribution by Type of Fabrication Material

9.5. Global Ready-to-Use Primary Packaging Market: Distribution by Geography

9.6. Global Ready-to-Use Primary Packaging Market: Distribution by Type of Product



10. CONCLUSION

10.1. The Pharmaceutical Industry is Witnessing an Increasing Need for Flexible Packaging Solutions

10.2. The Landscape is Dominated by the Presence of Large Players Based in the Regions of Europe and North America

10.3. Recent Advances are Expected to Act as Key Enablers for the Success of Ready-to-Use Packaging Components

10.4. Increasing Partnership Activity to Drive Future Growth

10.5. Overall, the Market is Anticipated to Witness Steady Growth in the Next Decade



11. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT(S)



12. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



13. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



