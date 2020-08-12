Pre-Teen's 'SUNCards' Help Kids Manage Their Anxiety

MENDHAM, N.J., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What started as a child's school project has quickly grown into a full-fledged business. Created by then-10-year old Eva Goodrich after being tasked by her teacher to create a hypothetical nonprofit, "SUNCards" is a custom deck of playing cards that helps kids manage their anxiety through the use of friendly animated monsters, positive messages, and stress-relieving techniques. A Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign has been launched in support of SUNForGood's SUNCards and will run through Sept. 10, 2020.

The SUNCards deck features standard playing cards that come with an information booklet and feature lovable monsters that help convey different messages. The cards include positive affirmations and simple tasks to help kids refocus on something positive instead of their anxiety, worry or trouble.

Creator Eva Goodrich, now 11, explains her inspiration behind the creation, stating: "Each card says something helpful to get you through a stressful situation. For every deck I sell, I want another deck to be donated to a nonprofit that helps kids."

The young entrepreneur is currently partnering with My Stuff Bags Foundation -- a national nonprofit organization that provides care packages to children in foster care, as well as Sarah's Fight for Hope -- a nonprofit that helps bring cheer to pediatric cancer patients.

The Kickstarter campaign is live, with backing levels ranging from $1-$1,000, with most backers receiving their own set of cards. They will be helping springboard the business' creation while also supporting children who struggle with anxiety. Eva's goal is to give away thousands of decks to nonprofits who help children in foster care, are battling cancer or have learning disabilities.

"These cards are great for everyone. So many parents have reached out to me talking about how COVID-19 has caused major anxiety for their kids," says Jaime Goodrich, Eva's mother. "Virtual learning, social distancing, and a general fear of what happens when people have coronavirus are affecting the mental health of children in a big way."

To learn more about SUNForGood or to get a deck and become a campaign backer, please visit Eva's website at https://SUNForGood.com.

Nonprofits who would like to partner with SUNForGood are encouraged to email [email protected].

About the Company:

SUNForGood founded in 2020. SUNCards are decks of animated cards that help kids take control of their stress and anxiety. Each card says something helpful to get kids through a stressful situation and, for every deck sold, another deck gets donated to a nonprofit that helps kids.

For media inquiries regarding SUNForGood, please contact Jaime Goodrich by phone at (908-333-4865) or by email at [email protected].

