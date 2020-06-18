Pre-Vaccine Solution, Survived™️ Helps Small Businesses Reopen and Put COVID-19 in the Rearview Mirror

VOORHEES, N.J., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SurvivedCovid19USA.com launched today.

The Survived branding is unique because the word Virus is spelled backward in the logo; an indicator that all of America wants to put this pandemic in their rearview mirror!

Survived - The Badge of Integrity Window Cling or Lawn Signs Available

The Survived™ brand signals that you are a conscientious business owner following the CDC recommendations for daily sanitization.

A South Jersey, female-owned advertising agency acted quickly to help other business owners recover from the COVID19 financial setback with an imaginative solution: Window Clings and Lawn Signs welcoming customers, patients, staff and parishioners back!

The idea was hatched after listening to fellow businessmen and women tormented over the fear that customers would not come back.

So, while the scientists are busy working on vaccines and cures, Survived, LLC began working on an idea to welcome customers back. It's a "self-authentication, honor system" for the business owner. Survived, LLC products DO NOT claim the business is virus-free; but instead, business owners are conscientiously and ethically sanitizing their business using the CDC guidelines.

The second aspect, is when business owners were asking, how will I quickly, repetitively convey the message of my sanitation commitment, how will I share it to my customers? The solution: Survived, LLC created Window Clings for business windows, homes, cars and Lawn Signs to signal the Grand Reopening of America. Survived is also a cue to celebrate the return of business, socialization and release from quarantine.

Introducing THE peace of mind strategy for both the public and business sectors: Reopening the Home of the Brave by reducing fear. The purpose of Survived™ is to scatter joy, celebration and safety once a State has sanctioned its counties ready for customers. Use the Window Cling on your business front door, colleges, buildings, public restrooms, gymnasiums, stadiums, hotels, car windows, etc., even on your home window or car!

Conscientiousness, ethics and customer loyalty is what Survived™ epitomizes. When you see the brand, you know that your favorite venue, restaurant, doctor's office, boutique, college, stadium have taken steps to welcome you back safely.

Survived™ has made licensing for business products available. In addition, we have designed wrist bands showing our support for our brave first and last responders, lost loved ones and everyone in between.

Partial proceeds go to benefit both seniors and children: #MealsonWheels and #NoKidHungry.

