Prebiotics APAC Industry to 2028 - Expanding Dietary Supplements Market Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Prebiotics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source (Roots, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains), by Product, by Form, by Functionality, by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific prebiotics market size is expected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2020 to 2028. Increasing gastrointestinal tract diseases like irritable bowel syndrome, have raised concerns about gut health which is likely to augment the growth of the prebiotics market in the Asia Pacific.



Consumers have started consuming foods such as yogurt, apples, whole grains, and miso, that aid in improving digestion by increasing the good bacteria in the gut, along with reducing constipation. Thus, the incorporation of functional ingredients such as carotenoids, prebiotics and probiotics, fatty acids, dietary fibers, vitamins, and minerals, is likely to increase, which, in turn, is projected to benefit market growth.



Prebiotics stimulate the growth of healthy bacteria like lactobacilli in the gut and enhance pathogen resistance. This effect is induced by consuming functional foods that contain FOS, GOS, with prebiotic function. Growing gut problems among consumers have impelled them to switch to prebiotics-rich food that is likely to drive their demand for prebiotics in the coming years.



Besides, since the pandemic outbreak, consumers have been gradually selecting products that are nutritionally rich in order to maintain optimum health. This shifting trend is evident from the increased demand for nutraceuticals in the first and second quarters of 2020 throughout the world. Rising concerns regarding immunity are likely to benefit plant-based functional ingredients in the coming years.

Asia Pacific Prebiotics Market Highlights

The inulin segment held a revenue share of 26.3% in 2020 and is likely to experience a healthy growth rate in the near future as there will be increased adoption of nutraceuticals due to the rising health awareness is likely to fuel the demand for inulin as a functional ingredient. It plays a vital role in enhancing the activity of selected beneficial bacteria, which hinders the growth of certain pathogenic bacteria and improves colon health

The liquid form segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.4% in terms of revenue, owing to the ease of blending with other food components, which is projected to lead to considerable adoption of the product. The low cost of the liquid, as compared to powder form, is likely to attract more buyers, thus promoting the expansion of the liquid-based prebiotics segment

The gut health segment held a revenue share of 46.7% and is likely to register a considerable growth rate in the coming years. The human digestive system relies on dietary fibers to function optimally. The intake of prebiotics helps in the removal of waste and ensures normal digestion. Therefore, the demand for prebiotics is projected to witness high growth due to their ability to improve gut health and combat disorders

China accounted for the largest revenue share in the market and is likely to witness growth in the coming years due to the rising consumption of high fiber food & beverages products. Rising incidences of various diseases caused due to the unhealthy lifestyle are likely to boost the consumers in the country to turn towards healthy supplements

accounted for the largest revenue share in the market and is likely to witness growth in the coming years due to the rising consumption of high fiber food & beverages products. Rising incidences of various diseases caused due to the unhealthy lifestyle are likely to boost the consumers in the country to turn towards healthy supplements The key players in the market face strong competition from small-sized and local players as they offer low-priced and customized products according to the need of buyers. These players have high penetration in specific areas, but irregular demand poses a challenge

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Asia Pacific Prebiotics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Asia Pacific Prebiotics Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related Market Outlook

3.2. Asia Pacific Prebiotics Market Penetration Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Asia Pacific Prebiotics Market Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Asia Pacific Prebiotics Market Regulatory Framework

3.5. Asia Pacific Prebiotics Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1. Increasing Demand For Functional Foods

3.5.1.2. Rising demand For Gut Health

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.2.1. Emergence Of Phytogenic In Animal

3.5.2.2. Rising Occurrence of Animal Disease

3.5.3. Market Challenge Analysis

3.5.3.1. High Research & Development Cost

3.5.4. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.5.4.1. Expanding Dietary Supplements Industry

3.6. Asia Pacific Prebiotics Market-Porter's Analysis

3.6.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.6.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.6.3. Threat of Substitution

3.6.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.6.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.6.6. Prebiotics Market-PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Prebiotics Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

4.2. Inulin

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.3. Fructo-oligosaccharides

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.4. Mannan-oligosaccharides

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.5. Galacto-oligosaccharides

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.6. Xylo-oligosaccharides

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.7. Isomalto-oligosaccharides

4.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.8. Resistant Starch

4.8.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.9. Resistant Maltodextrin

4.9.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.10. Beta-glucan

4.10.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.11. Others

4.11.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Prebiotics Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Source Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.2. Roots

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.3. Fruits & VegeTables

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.4. Cereals & Grains

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Asia Pacific Prebiotics Market: Form Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Form Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

6.2. Powder/Crystals

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.3. Liquid

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Asia Pacific Prebiotics Market: Functionality Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Functionality Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

7.2. Gut Health

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.3. Cardiovascular Health

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.4. Bone Health

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.5. Immunity

7.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.6. Weight Management

7.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.7. Others

7.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 8. Asia Pacific Prebiotics Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

8.2. Food & Beverages

8.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

8.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by food & beverages application, 2017-2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

8.3. Dietary Supplements

8.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

8.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by dietary supplements application, 2017-2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

8.4. Animal Feed

8.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

8.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by animal feed application, 2017-2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 9. Asia Pacific Prebiotics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Asia Pacific Prebiotics Market: Competitive Heat Map Analysis

10.2. Vendor Landscape

10.2.1. List of key distributors & channel partners

10.3. Competitive Environment

10.3.1. Strategic Initiatives



Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1. BAOLINGBAO BIOLOGY

11.1.1. Company overview

11.1.2. Financial Performance

11.1.3. Product benchmarking

11.1.4. SWOT Analysis

11.2. Tata Chemical Ltd

11.2.1. Company overview

11.2.2. Financial Performance

11.2.3. Product benchmarking

11.2.4. Production Capacity

11.2.5. SWOT Analysis

11.2.6. Sales Channel

11.3. Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

11.3.1. Company overview

11.3.2. Financial Performance

11.3.3. Product benchmarking

11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.3.5. SWOT Analysis

11.4. Quantum HI-Tech (China) Biological Ltd

11.4.1. Company overview

11.4.2. Financial Performance

11.4.3. Product benchmarking

11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4.5. SWOT Analysis

11.5. SAMYANG HOLDINGS CORPORATION

11.5.1. Company overview

11.5.2. Financial performance

11.5.3. Product benchmarking

11.5.4. SWOT Analysis

11.6. CJ CheilJedang Corp

11.6.1. Company overview

11.6.2. Financial performance

11.6.3. Product benchmarking

11.6.4. SWOT Analysis

11.6.5. Production Capacity

11.7. Fuji Nihon Seito Corporation

11.7.1. Company overview

11.7.2. Financial performance

11.7.3. Product benchmarking

11.7.4. SWOT Analysis

11.7.5. Production Capacity

11.8. Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd

11.8.1. Company overview

11.8.2. Financial performance

11.8.3. Product benchmarking

11.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

