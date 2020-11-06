Prebona proves unique, long-term effect against COVID-19/SARS CoV-2

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent test-institutes have confirmed that Prebona Disinfect is extremely effective against the coronavirus - SARS CoV-2, COVID-19. The tests, conducted on textiles, shows that before and even after 10 machine washes, Prebona Disinfect still eliminates 99,99% of virus particles after 60 minutes.

99% of the virus particles are eliminated after three minutes, and 99,99% after 60 minutes. All tests have been conducted in accordance with the global standard ISO 18184:2019

These are truly excellent results, verifying the strength in our patented technology and also proving a completely unique long-term effect on surfaces, says Patrik Bernstein , CEO of Prebona AB. The results confirm previous tests conducted together with the Karolinska Institute and Uppsala University . We have now proven effect against bacteria, fungus and viruses. This makes us a strong alternative and complementary solution to alcohol-based disinfectants, and provides unmatched long-term effect.

The current high demand for tests against SARS CoV-2, COVID-19 has resulted in these globally accepted test results being delayed by an estimated three months. This has in return impacted our business short-term due to the fact that many of our international clients and distributors demands this type of independent tests, Patrik Bernstein continues. We now have additional proof and an exceedingly convincing offering for clients and distributors seeking to protect people, surfaces and textiles against Virus, Bacteria & Fungus, in the ongoing pandemic, and for the future.

About Prebona Disinfect

Prebona Disinfect is a water-based solution, specifically formulated to effectively eliminate bacteria, viruses & fungi. Today's alcohol-based disinfectants are important complementary products to infection control practices but have several known weaknesses. The biggest one being the short-lasting effect. Already after two minutes, hands and surfaces are again unprotected from microbial infection. Additionally, alcohol-based disinfectants have limited effect against many types of virus, may cause skin irritation, and are often flammable, resulting in handling difficulties.

Prebona Disinfect will address all these weaknesses and offer the unique ability to protect surfaces, textiles & skin rapidly, and with long-lasting effect.

The product is based on Prebona's unique & proprietary technology platform, Prebona CompoTech, allowing us to use different active components hundreds of times more efficiently and controlled compared to conventional technologies.

Prebona Disinfect uses silica particles, dispersed in water & surface-modified with extremely small amounts of silver nitrate as the active ingredient to achieve its long-lasting effect. Silver nitrate has been used for its disinfectant properties in drinking water purification and within Health Care for centuries and has well established and undoubted anti-microbial properties. This is well documented within the scientific community and proven beyond any doubt. The main reasons why silver is a globally recognized disinfectant, is the combination of antimicrobial efficacy of safety in use. Additionally, the carefully balanced technology helps unnecessary leakage of active material, and optimal use of active ingredient through a smart-release system. Thus activating the silver only when needed.

The product is approved for use according to the European Biocidal Regulation. Tests have been conducted by the Karolinska Institute, Uppsala University and by independent third-party test institutes proving excellent results against bacteria, viruses and fungi.

About Prebona

Prebona AB (Publ) is a Swedish material-science company. We develop, produce and market high performance formulations for commercial and industrial use.

Our patended formulations include unique & tailored solutions within AirCare, SurfaceCare , AgriCare, and our subsidiary Prebona HealthCare AB

Prebona's vision is to become a leading innovator and supplier of functional materials and surface coatings. Prebona AB (publ) (PREBON) is listed on the spotlight stock exchange. For more information, please visit www.prebona.com

