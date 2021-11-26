Precast Concrete Market Size to Grow by USD 16.43 bn | Boral Ltd. and CEMEX SAB de CV Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The precast concrete market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies the increase in concerns towards work-area safety and the need to lower the environmental impact as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The Precast Concrete Market covers the following areas:

Precast Concrete Market Sizing

Precast Concrete Market Forecast

Precast Concrete Market Analysis

Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market as well as competitive intelligence and regional opportunities in store for vendors. The precast concrete market has been segmented into five regions, namely APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. According to our analysis, 42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the precast concrete market in the region. APAC has been recording a significant growth rate. Hence, it is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Growing urbanization and industrialization will drive the precast concrete market growth in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

Boral Ltd.

CEMEX SAB de CV

CRH Plc

Forterra Inc.

Gulf Precast Concrete Co. LLC

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc

Kiewit Corp.

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

Tindall Corp.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Green Concrete Market: The green concrete market has been segmented by application (non-residential and residential) and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

The green concrete market has been segmented by application (non-residential and residential) and geography (APAC, , , , and MEA). Composite Materials Market: The composite materials market has been segmented by fiber type (glass fiber, carbon fiber, aramid fiber, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

Precast Concrete Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.32% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 16.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.40 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, France, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Boral Ltd., CEMEX SAB de CV, CRH Plc, Forterra Inc., Gulf Precast Concrete Co. LLC, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Kiewit Corp., LafargeHolcim Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., and Tindall Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio