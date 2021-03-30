Precigen Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

GERMANTOWN, Md., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Precigen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cell therapies to improve the lives of patients, today announced that by mutual agreement Rick Sterling is stepping down from his position as Chief Financial Officer effective April 2, 2021. Precigen has commenced an executive search for a successor with the qualifications to contribute to Precigen's accelerating growth from a clinical stage company to a commercial organization.

"We thank Rick for his dedication and greatly appreciate his contributions to our team throughout his tenure at Precigen and Intrexon and wish him well in his future endeavors," said Helen Sabzevari, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Precigen. "We have made significant progress across our pipeline programs and are preparing for the next phase of our growth, emphasizing commercial readiness for our lead products. We are seeking to hire a new CFO who will be able to position our company for commercial success and ensure that we maintain our rapid growth and accelerated forward momentum."

