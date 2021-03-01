Precigen Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

GERMANTOWN, Md., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cell therapies to improve the lives of patients, today announced fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results.

"2021 promises to be another transformative year for our company with important data readouts and trial initiations anticipated for our key programs," said Helen Sabzevari, PhD, President and CEO of Precigen. "Through a combination of fiscal discipline and our recent capital raise, we have sufficient cash on hand to support our capital needs into 2023. We will continue to work diligently to advance our pipeline of innovative therapies and technology platforms as quickly as possible and our entire team remains committed to achieving this goal on behalf of the patients that motivate us every day. We look forward to providing updates in the coming months."

Business Highlights:

Healthcare Transition

In January 2020, Precigen announced the change of the parent company's name to Precigen, Inc. from Intrexon Corporation to reflect the Company's tighter healthcare focus. The Company is now trading on Nasdaq under the stock symbol PGEN.

Public Offering

In January 2021, Precigen closed a public offering of 17,250,000 shares of common stock, which resulted in gross proceeds to Precigen of approximately $129.4 million before deducting the underwriting discount and other offering expenses payable by Precigen.

PRGN-3005 UltraCAR-T®

PRGN-3005 UltraCAR-T is a first-in-class investigational therapy under evaluation in an ongoing Phase 1/1b clinical study for the treatment of advanced, recurrent platinum resistant ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer. Study subjects receive the PRGN-3005 infusion either via intraperitoneal (IP) (Arm A) or intravenous (IV) (Arm B) infusion (clinical trial identifier: NCT03907527). The study is being conducted in collaboration with the University of Washington and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

Preliminary Clinical Data: In December 2020 , Precigen reported preliminary Phase 1 data for patients at dose level 1 (n=3) and dose level 2 (n=3) in the IP arm. Data showed a favorable safety profile with no dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs), neurotoxicity or cytokine release syndromes (CRS) reported. PRGN-3005 UltraCAR-T cells showed encouraging expansion and persistence after low dose IP infusion without lymphodepletion. 50% (3 of 6) of patients experienced regression in total target tumor burden.

PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T®

PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T is a first-in-class investigational therapy currently under clinical evaluation in an ongoing Phase 1/1b trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). Study subjects receive the PRGN-3006 infusion either without prior lymphodepletion (Cohort 1) or following lymphodepleting chemotherapy (Cohort 2) (clinical trial identifier: NCT03927261). The study is being conducted in collaboration with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute.

Orphan Drug Designation: In January 2020 , Precigen received US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) Orphan Drug Designation for PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T in patients with AML.

In , Precigen received US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) Orphan Drug Designation for PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T in patients with AML. Preliminary Clinical Data: In December 2020 , Precigen reported preliminary Phase 1 data for patients at dose level 1 (n=3) and dose level 2 (n=3) without prior lymphodepletion and dose level 1 (n=3) with lymphodepletion. Data showed a favorable safety profile with no DLTs or neurotoxicity. Encouraging expansion and persistence of PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T was observed in both lymphodepletion and non-lymphodepletion cohorts and across all dose levels. PRGN-3006 treatment indicated clinical activity as evidenced by reduction in AML tumor blast levels.

One of the patients treated with PRGN-3006 at dose level 1 in the lymphodepletion cohort, with approximately nine million UltraCAR-T cells, had an objective response and achieved complete remission with incomplete hematologic recovery (CRi) per European Leukemia Net (ELN) criteria.

Enrollment Status: The Phase 1 trial is enrolling patients in the dose escalation phase of both the lymphodepletion and non-lymphodepletion cohorts. A dose expansion phase is anticipated to start in the second half of 2021.

UltraPorator™

In 2020, Precigen announced its proprietary electroporation device, UltraPorator, designed to be a viable scale-up and commercialization solution for decentralized UltraCAR-T manufacturing. UltraPorator is a semi-closed, high-throughput system with a proprietary hardware and software solution and potentially represents a major advancement over current electroporation devices by significantly reducing the processing time and contamination risk.

FDA Clearance: In October 2020 , Precigen announced that the US FDA cleared UltraPorator as a manufacturing device for its UltraCAR-T clinical trials.

AG019 ActoBiotics™

AG019 ActoBiotics is a novel investigational therapy designed to address the underlying cause of Type 1 diabetes (T1D) and is currently under clinical evaluation in an ongoing Phase 1b/2a clinical study for the treatment of early-onset T1D (clinical trial identifier: NCT03751007; EudraCT 2017-002871-24).

Phase 1b AG019 Monotherapy Clinical Data: In August 2020 , Precigen ActoBio announced that the primary endpoint assessing safety and tolerability in the Phase 1b monotherapy portion of the study was met, and that preliminary results at six months after AG019 monotherapy treatment initiation showed an encouraging trend in the insulin C-peptide levels, a biomarker for T1D disease progression. Additional data announced in December 2020 showed that following a single 8-week treatment cycle of oral AG019, 58% (7 of 12) of the patients 17 years and older showed stabilization of C-peptide levels during the first 6 months and slower decline in C-peptide levels at 12 months compared to placebo. Results indicated the potential to preserve insulin production in early onset T1D through its capacity to induce antigen-specific immune modulation. The AG019 monotherapy treatment showed a favorable safety profile with no treatment discontinuations due to treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs).

PRGN-2009 AdenoVerse™ Immunotherapy

PRGN-2009 is a first-in-class, off-the-shelf (OTS) investigational immunotherapy utilizing the AdenoVerse platform currently under clinical evaluation in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical study designed to activate the immune system to recognize and target HPV+ solid tumors (clinical trial identifier: NCT04432597). The study is being conducted under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the National Cancer Institute (NCI).

IND Clearance: In April 2020 , Precigen announced US FDA clearance of the IND to initiate the Phase 1/2 study.

In , Precigen announced US FDA clearance of the IND to initiate the Phase 1/2 study. First Patient Dosed: In August 2020 , Precigen announced that the first patient was dosed in the Phase 1/2 study.

In , Precigen announced that the first patient was dosed in the Phase 1/2 study. Preliminary Clinical Data: In January 2021 , for the first time, Precigen provided preliminary Phase 1 data that showed that all patients (n=6) enrolled in the Phase 1 monotherapy arm have received multiple PRGN-2009 administrations and repeated administration of PRGN-2009 treatment has been well-tolerated with no DLTs. Preliminary correlative analysis from patients treated at dose level 1 (n=3) demonstrated an increase in HPV 16 and/or HPV 18-specific T-cell response post PRGN-2009 administration in 100% (3 of 3) of patients and an increase in the magnitude and breadth of immune response has been shown with respect to repeat administration of PRGN-2009.

PRGN-2012 AdenoVerse™ Immunotherapy

PRGN-2012 is a first-in-class, investigational OTS AdenoVerse immunotherapy designed to elicit immune responses directed against cells infected with HPV 6 or HPV 11 for treatment of recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP).

IND Clearance: In January 2021 , Precigen announced the US FDA cleared the IND for the Phase 1 study (clinical trial identifier: NCT04724980) in adult patients with RRP. The study is being conducted under a CRADA with the Center for Cancer Research (CCR) at the NCI.

INXN-4001

INXN-4001 is a multigenic investigational therapy for heart failure that uses a non-viral plasmid designed to constitutively express human SDF-1α, VEGF165, and S100A1 gene products to target the underlying molecular mechanisms of pathological myocardial remodelling. INXN-4001 is delivered to the ventricle via retrograde coronary sinus infusion (RCSI).

Interim Data at Six-Month Follow-up: In August 2020 , Precigen Triple-Gene announced encouraging six-month follow-up data from twelve chronic heart failure patients treated in the Phase 1 study (clinical trial identifier: NCT03409627). Data showed that the study met the primary endpoints to evaluate safety and feasibility for INXN-4001 and the infusions of INXN-4001 were overall well tolerated. Preliminary data suggest an overall improvement in patient reported outcomes in 50% of patients six months after treatment.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

Revenues: Total revenues of $19.3 million in 2020 compared to $17.0 million in 2019;

Total revenues of in 2020 compared to in 2019; Net Loss: Net loss from continuing operations of $39.7 million , or $(0.22) per basic share, of which $19.7 million was for non-cash charges in 2020 compared to net loss from continuing operations of $64.2 million , or $(0.41) per basic share, of which $32.9 million was for non-cash charges in 2019; and

Net loss from continuing operations of , or per basic share, of which was for non-cash charges in 2020 compared to net loss from continuing operations of , or per basic share, of which was for non-cash charges in 2019; and Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-term Investments: Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $100.1 million as of December 31, 2020 .

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights:

Revenues: Total revenues of $103.2 million in 2020 compared to $90.7 million in 2019; and

Total revenues of in 2020 compared to in 2019; and Net Loss: Net loss from continuing operations of $103.8 million , or $(0.62) per basic share, of which $45.9 million was for non-cash charges in 2020 compared to net loss from continuing operations attributable to Precigen of $168.7 million , or $(1.09) per basic share, of which $65.4 million was for non-cash charges in 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Compared to Prior Year Period

Total revenues increased $2.3 million, or 14%, over the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Service revenues increased $2.2 million due to increased customer demand at Trans Ova and Exemplar as well as the expansion of Trans Ova's commercial dairy business. Gross margin on services improved as a result of operational efficiencies gained through reductions in workforce earlier in the year and a reduction in third-party royalty rate obligations for certain licensed technologies.

Research and development expenses decreased $2.8 million, or 21%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Salaries, benefits, and other personnel costs decreased $1.8 million due to reductions in headcount at Precigen and its ActoBio subsidiary as Precigen deprioritized certain internal programs at its ActoBio subsidiary in 2019. Selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A") expenses increased $3.4 million, or 13%, and include a noncash $11.4 million loss on the settlement agreement with Harvest Intrexon Enterprise Funds in the current year as well as increased noncash share-based compensation expenses attributable to equity grants made in the first quarter of 2020. These increased costs were partially offset by decreases in fees payable to certain third-party vendors and a reduction in salaries, benefits, and other personnel costs following a 31% reduction in corporate headcount between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2020 to support a more streamlined organization. There were also reductions in other corporate expenses as part of the streamlined organization and include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on travel.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results Compared to Prior Year Period

Total revenues increased $12.5 million, or 14%, over the year ended December 31, 2019 primarily due to an increase in collaboration and licensing revenues as the Company accelerated the recognition of previously deferred revenue upon the mutual termination of two of its collaboration agreements in 2020. Product and service revenues generated by Trans Ova and Exemplar increased $5.7 million due to an increase in services performed for new and existing customers and the expansion of Trans Ova's commercial dairy business. Gross margin on products and services improved as a result of operational efficiencies gained through reductions in workforce, improved inventory management, a reduction in third-party royalty rate obligations for certain licensed technologies, and a decrease in the cost of cows used in production.

Research and development expenses decreased $25.0 million, or 38%, from the year ended December 31, 2019. Salaries, benefits, and other personnel costs decreased $7.3 million and contract research organization costs and lab supplies decreased $13.9 million as Precigen deprioritized certain internal programs at its ActoBio subsidiary and closed two of its operating divisions in 2019. SG&A expenses decreased $6.9 million, or 7%, and include a net decrease in fees payable to certain third-party vendors and a reduction of 36% in corporate headcount to support a more streamlined organization. Other corporate expenses decreased $2.6 million as part of the streamlined organization and include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on travel. These decreases were partially offset by increased share-based compensation expense attributable to equity grants made in in the first quarter of 2020, one-time severance costs for terminated employees, and increased legal fees associated with litigation matters.

Precigen, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)

December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019 Assets













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 51,792



$ 65,793 Short-term investments



48,325





9,260 Receivables













Trade, net



16,487





20,650 Related parties, net



19





600 Notes



3,689





2,942 Other



232





2,030 Inventory



11,359





16,097 Prepaid expenses and other



7,192





5,827 Current assets held for sale or abandonment



9,853





111,444 Total current assets



148,948





234,643 Property, plant and equipment, net



34,924





43,952 Intangible assets, net



65,396





68,346 Goodwill



54,363





54,119 Investments in affiliates



—





1,461 Right-of-use assets



9,353





11,803 Other assets



1,603





1,349 Noncurrent assets held for sale or abandonment



—





40,090 Total assets

$ 314,587



$ 455,763







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Current liabilities













Accounts payable

$ 4,598



$ 5,528 Accrued compensation and benefits



8,097





13,198 Other accrued liabilities



9,549





11,674 Deferred revenue



2,800





5,697 Lines of credit



—





1,922 Current portion of long-term debt



360





31,670 Current portion of lease liabilities



2,657





2,634 Related party payables



19





51 Current liabilities held for sale or abandonment



14,047





50,538 Total current liabilities



42,127





122,912 Long-term debt, net of current portion



171,522





186,321 Deferred revenue, net of current portion



23,023





48,136 Lease liabilities, net of current portion



7,744





10,119 Deferred tax liabilities



2,897





2,834 Other long-term liabilities



100





— Long-term liabilities held for sale or abandonment



—





13,730 Total liabilities



247,413





384,052 Commitments and contingencies













Shareholders' equity













Common stock



—





— Additional paid-in capital



1,886,567





1,752,048 Accumulated deficit



(1,823,390)





(1,652,869) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



3,997





(27,468) Total shareholders' equity



67,174





71,711 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 314,587



$ 455,763

Precigen, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended



Year ended





December 31,



December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019





























Revenues

























Collaboration and licensing revenues

$ 949

$ (658)

$ 21,208

$ 14,059

Product revenues



3,952



5,297



24,349



23,780

Service revenues



14,284



12,096



56,899



51,803

Other revenues



148



267



722



1,080

Total revenues



19,333



17,002



103,178



90,722





























Operating Expenses

























Cost of products



7,024



7,800



28,550



31,930

Cost of services



6,766



7,611



26,963



29,471

Research and development



10,671



13,485



41,644



66,666

Selling, general and administrative



30,039



26,646



91,704



98,634

Impairment of goodwill



—



29,642



—



29,820

Impairment of other noncurrent assets



—



542



920



990

Total operating expenses



54,500



85,726



189,781



257,511

Operating loss



(35,167)



(68,724)



(86,603)



(166,789)





























Other Income (Expense), Net

























Unrealized and realized appreciation in fair value of equity securities and preferred stock, net



—



5,221



—



8,291

Interest expense



(4,570)



(4,542)



(18,400)



(17,666)

Interest and dividend income



426



603



2,451



3,871

Other income (expense), net



(310)



2,774



(165)



3,445

Total other income (expense), net



(4,454)



4,056



(16,114)



(2,059)

Equity in net loss of affiliates



(13)



(473)



(1,138)



(2,416)

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes



(39,634)



(65,141)



(103,855)



(171,264)

Income tax benefit



(48)



905



82



930

Loss from continuing operations

$ (39,682)

$ (64,236)

$ (103,773)

$ (170,334)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax benefit



(1,979)



(104,979)



(66,748)



(153,582)

Net loss

$ (41,661)

$ (169,215)

$ (170,521)

$ (323,916)

Net loss attributable to the noncontrolling interests



—



—



—



1,592

Net loss attributable to Precigen

$ (41,661)

$ (169,215)

$ (170,521)

$ (322,324)

Amounts Attributable to Precigen

























Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Precigen

$ (39,682)

$ (64,236)

$ (103,773)

$ (168,742)

Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to Precigen



(1,979)



(104,979)



(66,748)



(153,582)

Net loss attributable to Precigen

$ (41,661)

$ (169,215)

$ (170,521)

$ (322,324)

Net Loss per Share

























Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Precigen per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.22)

$ (0.41)

$ (0.62)

$ (1.09)

Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to Precigen per share, basic and diluted



(0.01)



(0.68)



(0.40)



(1.00)

Net loss attributable to Precigen per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.23)

$ (1.09)

$ (1.02)

$ (2.09)

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted



178,225,571



155,230,741



167,065,539



154,138,774



