Precigen to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on March 2nd

GERMANTOWN, Md., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cell therapies to improve the lives of patients, today announced it will release fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd, 2020. The Company will host a conference call that day at 5:30 pm ET to discuss the results and provide a general business update.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-888-317-6003 (Domestic US), 1-866-284-3684 (Canada), and 1‑412-317-6061 (International) and providing the number 4230814 to join the Precigen Conference Call. Participants may also access the live webcast through Precigen's website in the Events section at https://investors.precigen.com/press-events/event-calendar.

As announced on February 3, 2020, the Company has changed its name to Precigen, Inc. from Intrexon Corporation and its Nasdaq stock symbol to PGEN from XON to reflect the focus on healthcare and advancing a broad portfolio of healthcare assets.

Precigen: Advancing Medicine with Precision™

Precigen (Nasdaq: PGEN) is a dedicated discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target the most urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Our technologies enable us to find innovative solutions for affordable biotherapeutics in a controlled manner. Precigen operates as an innovation engine progressing a preclinical and clinical pipeline of well-differentiated unique therapies toward clinical proof-of-concept and commercialization.

For more information about Precigen, visit www.precigen.com or follow us on Twitter @Precigen and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact: Steven Harasym Vice President, Investor Relations Tel: +1 (301) 556-9850 investors@precigen.com Corporate Contact: Marie Rossi, PhD Vice President, Communications Tel: +1 (301) 556-9850 press@precigen.com

