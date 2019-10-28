Precipart Recognized by Newsday with Top Workplace Long Island Award

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Precipart, a preferred supplier of high precision custom mechanical components, gears, and motion control solutions for the most recognized names in the medical, aerospace, and industrial fields, was awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by Newsday.

Employee research and culture technology software company Energage anonymously polled more than 16,000 employees at participating Long Island employers on everything from pay and benefits, to leadership, and company alignment. Top Workplace determinations were solely based on anonymous employee survey feedback. Precipart was one of only 80 companies named a Top Workplace on Long Island, with 121 survey responses and 260 comments anonymously submitted by Precipart employees. The full list of companies was announced on October 27th in a special Newsday section.

"We're all about family at Precipart," said Oliver Laubscher, Precipart's Global CEO. "Our commitment to teamwork, personal excellence in everything we do, and enhancing lives through meaningful work on the cutting edge of technology is what brings us to work every day. We're grateful to our employees for their incredible feedback and helping us secure this award."

In the survey, when asked "What 3 words describe the culture at Precipart?" Precipart employees' most frequently used words were "innovative," "collaborative," "diverse," "organized," "inclusive," "value," "respect," and "growth." When asked about the factors that drove their engagement with the company, employees answered, "New ideas are encouraged at Precipart," "I feel well-informed about important decisions at Precipart," "I believe Precipart is going in the right direction," and "My ideas can be brought into reality."

The company is currently hiring Machinists, IT, Quality Inspectors, and Engineers. Visit https://www.precipart.com/careers/ to see all open positions, learn more about the company's compensation and benefit package, and career opportunities available in manufacturing.

About Precipart

Precipart, founded in 1950, is a global company engaged in the engineering, design and manufacture of high precision custom solutions, providing mechanical components, assemblies, gears and motion control solutions to the most recognized names in the medical, aerospace and industrial markets. With offices in Switzerland, the U.S., U.K. and India, Precipart's team members are dedicated to enhancing lives through innovative solutions.

Alex Varney

alex.varney@didit.com

212-583-1079

SOURCE Precipart