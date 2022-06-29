Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market Size to Grow by 5.36 million tons | Growing Demand from Pharmaceutical Industry to be a Major Trend | Technavio

Jun 29, 2022, 02:10 ET
NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing demand from the pharmaceutical industry is one of the major trends in the precipitated calcium carbonate market. PCC is preferred by several end-user industries due to its versatile properties. It is considered non-toxic and can be used as a food additive as well as a direct and indirect pharmaceutical ingredient. PCC is added as an excipient and filler compound in pills and tablets. It is also used as a bulking agent in various liquid medicines, syrups, ointments, and creams. Moreover, the increasing medical and healthcare expenditure is expected to support the growth of the global PCC market.
The precipitated calcium carbonate market is expected to grow by 5.36 mn tons from 2020 to 2025. The report projects that the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period.
Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market: Driver and Challenge
The importance of PCC in paper industry is driving the growth of the market. For instance, it is used as a filler, coating pigment, brightening agent, and surface finish additive in the industry. PCC enhances the gloss and promotes bonding in the paper. It is a cost-effective mineral used in the production of high-quality paper and paperboard. Thus, the demand for PCC in the paper industry is increasing. The rising consumption of PCC in paper manufacturing is anticipated to boost the global PCC market.
Declining sources of limestone are challenging the precipitated calcium carbonate market growth. Limestone is an economical source of calcium carbonate. Limestone reserves are concentrated in North America, especially in the US. However, a majority of the reserves are located away from major consuming regions. Hence, limestone mining operations are considered economically unpractical by PCC manufacturers. The rising environmental and public concerns regarding limestone mining due to noise and air pollution are also hindering the market growth. Thus, the reducing number of sources of limestone is hindering the global PCC market.
Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market: Regional Analysis
The precipitated calcium carbonate market is segmented by geography into APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America. APAC will account for 68% of the market's growth during the forecast period. An increase in the production of paper and the presence of large-scale paper manufacturing industries will drive the growth of the precipitated calcium carbonate market in APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the precipitated calcium carbonate market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market: Segmentation Analysis
By end-user, the market has been segmented into paper, plastic, paint, adhesive and sealant, and others. The paper segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Paper quality, brightness, and whiteness are some of the key factors driving the consumption of PCC in the paper industry.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Commodity chemicals
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user by Volume
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: End-user by volume - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user by volume
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user by volume
- 5.3 Paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)
- Exhibit 17: Paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 18: Paper - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)
- Exhibit 19: Plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 20: Plastic - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Paint - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)
- Exhibit 21: Paint - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 22: Paint - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Adhesive and sealant - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)
- Exhibit 23: Adhesive and sealant - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 24: Adhesive and sealant - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)
- Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user by volume
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user by volume
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 36: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 39: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 40: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 41: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography (thousand tons)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 46: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Calcinor SA
- Exhibit 49: Calcinor SA - Overview
- Exhibit 50: Calcinor SA - Product and service
- Exhibit 51: Calcinor SA - Key offerings
- 10.4 GCCP Resources Ltd.
- Exhibit 52: GCCP Resources Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: GCCP Resources Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 54: GCCP Resources Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Imerys
- Exhibit 55: Imerys - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Imerys - Business segments
- Exhibit 57: Imerys SA -Key news
- Exhibit 58: Imerys - Key offerings
- Exhibit 59: Imerys - Segment focus
- 10.6 Minerals Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 60: Minerals Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Minerals Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 62: Minerals Technologies Inc.-Key news
- Exhibit 63: Minerals Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: Minerals Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Mississippi Lime Co.
- Exhibit 65: Mississippi Lime Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Mississippi Lime Co. - Product and service
- Exhibit 67: Mississippi Lime Co. -Key news
- Exhibit 68: Mississippi Lime Co. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Nordkalk Corp.
- Exhibit 69: Nordkalk Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Nordkalk Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 71: Nordkalk Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.9 OKUTAMA KOGYO Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 72: OKUTAMA KOGYO Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: OKUTAMA KOGYO Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 74: OKUTAMA KOGYO Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Omya International AG
- Exhibit 75: Omya International AG - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Omya International AG - Product and service
- Exhibit 77: Omya International AG - Key offerings
- 10.11 SCHAEFER KALK GmbH and Co. KG
- Exhibit 78: SCHAEFER KALK GmbH and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 79: SCHAEFER KALK GmbH and Co. KG - Product and service
- Exhibit 80: SCHAEFER KALK GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
- 10.12 Sibelco Group
- Exhibit 81: Sibelco Group - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Sibelco Group - Product and service
- Exhibit 83: Sibelco Group - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 85: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 87: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
