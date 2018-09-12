Precision, Accuracy and Dependability: Elbit Systems of America to Highlight Capabilities at 2018 Modern Day Marine Exposition

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems of America will showcase a unique portfolio of ground combat solutions and electro-optics & precision targeting systems at the 2018 Modern Day Marine Exposition. The event will take place Sept. 25-27 at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia. Elbit Systems of America will be featured inside Tent A, in booth 1211.

"Our company is dedicated to providing the very best capabilities to the U.S. Marine Corps," said Raanan Horowitz, president and CEO of Elbit Systems of America. "Our combat-proven solutions help to ensure mission success, while providing a greater level of protection to the warfighter."

"Elbit Systems of America works hard to deliver advanced technologies to our Marines through rapid production," said Amela Wilson, vice president for Sensor and Fire Control Solutions at the company. "To date, we've delivered more than 500 mission-ready Common Laser Range Finder-Integrated Capability (CLRF-IC) units and we're poised to handle capacity increases when required by the USMC."

Elbit Systems of America leverages its 25 years of experience to offer solutions that are precise and highly-reliable, so troops can protect and save lives. Examples of the company's offerings that benefit the USMC include:

Precision range finding and targeting solutions that are lightweight, rugged and accurate.

CLRF-IC provides 24-hour observation and precise target location and range capabilities. CLRF-IC locates targets in a variety of conditions, including magnetically disturbed environments, areas with overhead clutter and in GPS-denied situations. This solution allows troops to acquire targets without breaking cover from their concealed fighting positions.

Unmanned aerial solutions that are capable of long-range, precise tactical strikes.

Recognizing that loitering munitions are a priority for the multi-domain battlefield, Elbit Systems of America aims to provide solutions that serve as both ISR and strike capabilities. . The Skystriker is just such a solution. This loitering munition is cost-effective, while it improves performance and survivability for troops in the field. The fully autonomous UAS can locate, acquire and strike, all while offering a minimal acoustic signature.

Troops can benefit from Elbit Systems of America's small to medium-sized UAS. Models range in payload size and duration to fit the mission, providing an edge to the modern warfighter.

Ground combat vehicle modernization to benefit Marines in training and in the battlefield.

Our company's IronVision solution helps protect drivers and combat vehicle crews by providing 360-degree situational awareness, with zero latency. This helmet-mounted system allows crews to see outside their vehicle, with a closed hatch in day or night conditions.

Elbit Systems of America keeps ground combat vehicles in the fight through sustainment solutions and upgrades to various control devices on the USMC M1A1 tank, associated simulators and trainers and more.

Elbit Systems of America is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas where it pioneers solutions for defense, commercial aviation, homeland security and medical instrumentation customers.

