Precision Circular Saw Blades Let Pros Cut to the Chase While Lesser Blades Let Them Down

"It's surprising how often professionals in the trades who have such high expectations for themselves just put up with inferior saw blades that break or lose their edge far too soon," said Trevor Brazell, product manager for Crescent Tools. "We took it as a challenge, and our new blades deliver in every way they didn't think possible."

Crescent Circular Saw Blades come in a range of styles to fit the needs of the job.

NailSlicer™ Framing Blades

Designed for framers, general contractors/ construction workers, residential home builders, etc.

8x blade life with High-Impact ™ carbide teeth

carbide teeth 70% more cuts per blade with Active Shield ™ blade coating

blade coating Laser-cut expansion slots reduce blade warping

The alternating tooth bevel provides greater cutting efficiency

12 framing blade options, plus two demolition blade options

FineCut™ Finishing Blades

Designed for woodworkers, trim carpenters, flooring installers

10x blade life compared to competitors

40% smoother cut with Precision ™ carbide teeth

carbide teeth Laser-cut expansion slots prevent burning of finishes

13 finishing blade options

SteelSlicer™ Metal Blades

Designed for iron workers, metal workers and commercial electricians

20x blade life with Heat Defense™ cermet teeth

40% cooler cuts with Active Shield ™ blade coating

blade coating Laser-cut vibration slots provide a smoother, more accurate cut

Five blade options

Crescent offers 57 Circular Saw Blades across 10 categories, including Framing, Finishing, Metal, Demolition and more. For more, go to www.crescenttool.com.

About Crescent®

Crescent is a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes Crescent® adjustable wrenches, mechanics hand tools and sets, and power tool accessories. Crescent Wiss® snips, scissors, shears, knives and trade tools, Crescent Lufkin® measuring tapes, rules, wheels and chalk reels, Crescent Nicholson® files and saws, Crescent H.K. Porter® heavy–duty cutting products, and Crescent JOBOX® on-site, flammable liquid and truck storage products. Visit www.crescenttool.com .

SOURCE Crescent Tools

