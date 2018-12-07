Precision Consulting Company Helps Clients Successfully Manage Academic and Professional Demands

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Consulting Company helps you to manage the heavy demands of academic and professional life by giving you more of a precious commodity: time. Every day Precision provides critical support to students working through master's level and doctoral programs, professors and teachers engaging in important projects, researchers aiming to publish their work in peer-reviewed journals, individuals or organizations requiring legal testimony or support, and businesses needing help with conducting statistical analysis. We find elegant solutions to problems that are both complex and time-consuming, freeing up time in your busy schedule so that you can focus on your highest priorities.

Precision Consulting Company

Visit our fully refashioned website at precisionconsultingcompany.com to take advantage of a vast array of free informational resources to guide your research, analysis, writing, and publication efforts. In the process you can also learn about the wide variety of supports we can offer to help you move through your research and analysis successfully. With leading industry experts in content development, background research, editing and formatting, and both qualitative and quantitative analysis, Precision Consulting Company can help as minimally or extensively as you would like at any stage of your project to ensure that you accomplish your research and analysis goals in a timely manner.

About Precision Consulting Company

Precision Consulting Company has been providing solutions to clients since 2006 and is widely considered to be the premier consulting firm for Ph.D. candidates needing assistance with their doctoral research. This support can start as early as comprehensive exams and topic development and can move through all subsequent steps—including data analysis—culminating with a comprehensive final edit and defense preparation. For businesses, we provide statistical assistance for a variety of purposes such as gaming and sports analytics, economic and game theory consulting, trading model consulting, survey development and analysis, biostatistics and medical analysis, general statistical support for market research, and more. In addition, our Statistical and Economic Expert Testimony team can support firms that are facing liabilities of a statistical or economic nature through provision of legal testimony that effectively translates complex statistical and economic concepts into terms that are more generally accessible. Visit precisionconsultingcompany.com to learn more about the services and assistance we can offer, and you are also more than welcome to join us on social media: Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

